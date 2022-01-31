Toledo Weekly, January 31, 2022

Overall Record: 26-9-0-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 28 at Indy (3-1 Win)

January 29 vs. Wheeling (7-2 Loss)

January 30 vs. Indy (5-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 2 at Indy at 7:00 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

February 4 vs. Iowa at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 5 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

February 6 vs. Indy at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, January 31 through Sunday, February 6)

Monday, January 31 - No Practice

Tuesday, February 1- Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, February 2 - Game at Indy at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 3 - No Practice

Friday, February 4 - Game vs. Iowa at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, February 5 - Game at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, February 6 - Game vs. Indy at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Two win week for the Fish: Goaltender Max Milosek posted 19 saves in the third period Friday night to back up Conlan Keenan's two goals for a 3-1 road win to open the weekend last Friday at Indy. Toledo allowed four third period goals in a 7-2 home loss Saturday night before rebounding to beat the Fuel 5-1 Sunday evening. The Walleye had five different goal scorers in Sunday's win.

Leading the way: With two more wins this past week, Toledo currently leads the entire ECHL in total wins with 26 and in win percentage at .730. Utah has 25 wins which is second to the Walleye but the Grizzlies have played 41 games to Toledo's 37.

Packing the Huntington: Saturday night Toledo had 8,008 fans inside the Huntington Center for the ninth sellout crowd of the year. The Walleye continue to pace the ECHL in attendance by averaging 7,456 per contest.

January stars: Toledo went 9-3-0 over its twelve games played in the first month of 2022 and they had five players post 10 or more points in the month. Forward Brandon Hawkins led the way with 18 points (8G, 10A) while Brett Boeing went for 14 (7G, 7A). Conlan Keenan posted 13 points (6G, 7A) and led Toledo with a plus 13 in the month. Brand Schultz didn't have a point until January 7, but finished with six goals and five assists while Mitchell Heard had two goals and eight assists.

Busy, busy week: The Walleye face a four games in five days week ahead of them with a pair of games against the team they just faced twice the last week, the Indy Fuel. Toledo is 6-0-0 against the Fuel this season. Friday night, Iowa will come to Toledo. The Walleye own a 6-1-1 record against the Heartlanders. Saturday night Toledo will head to Cincinnati to take on the Cyclones for the fourth time this season (2-1-0 in first three matches).

Walleye Player of the Week:

Conlan Keenan (3 goals - 1 assist = 4 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Max Milosek (2-1-0, 3.00 GAA, .892 save %)

