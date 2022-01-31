ECHL Transactions - January 31
January 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 31, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Aaron Ryback, F
Fort Wayne:
Zachary Bouthillier, G
Iowa:
Jack Berry, G
Jacksonville:
Stephen Mundinger, G
Kansas City:
Justin Portillo, F
Newfoundland:
Brett Menton, F/D
Matthew Hobbs, F
Zane Schartz, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Sanghoon Shin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Delete Jon Horrell, G released as EBUG
Florida:
Delete Jake Kearley, D traded to Allen
Fort Wayne:
Delete Chays Ruddy, D traded to Kansas City
Iowa:
Add Dereck Baribeau, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Breandan Colgan, G released as EBUG
Jacksonville:
Add Charles Williams, G returned from loan to Rochester
Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on reserve
Delete Luke Lynch, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Ryan Olsen, F assigned by Stockton
Add Ryan Galt, F activated from reserve
Add Nick Pastujov, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Muck, D placed on reserve
Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve
Delete Willie Corrin, D traded to Fort Wayne
Newfoundland:
Add Tristan Pomerleau, D activated from reserve
Orlando:
Add Tristin Langan, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Rapid City:
Add Quinn Wichers, D returned from loan to Tucson
Add Max Coatta, F returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Reading:
Add Tristan Cote-Cazenave, G returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Kade Phipps, G released as EBUG
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 31, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - January 31 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Americans Announce New Date and Opponent for Postponed Game in December - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Utah Grizzlies: January 31, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Coatta, Wichers, Returned from AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Reach 20 Wins - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Weekly Report: January 31, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- John Dunlop Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for January - Orlando Solar Bears
- Weekly Preview: Everblades and Solar Bears Face off Three Times this Week - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Weekly - January 31, 2022 - Idaho Steelheads
- Gladiators Sign Former South Korean Olympian Shin - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Weekly, January 31 - Wichita Thunder
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 15 - Indy Fuel
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Game of Florida Road Trip - Utah Grizzlies
- Toledo Weekly, January 31, 2022 - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly - Week 15 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.