ECHL Transactions - January 31

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 31, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Aaron Ryback, F

Fort Wayne:

Zachary Bouthillier, G

Iowa:

Jack Berry, G

Jacksonville:

Stephen Mundinger, G

Kansas City:

Justin Portillo, F

Newfoundland:

Brett Menton, F/D

Matthew Hobbs, F

Zane Schartz, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Sanghoon Shin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Delete Jon Horrell, G released as EBUG

Florida:

Delete Jake Kearley, D traded to Allen

Fort Wayne:

Delete Chays Ruddy, D traded to Kansas City

Iowa:

Add Dereck Baribeau, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Breandan Colgan, G released as EBUG

Jacksonville:

Add Charles Williams, G returned from loan to Rochester

Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on reserve

Delete Luke Lynch, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Olsen, F assigned by Stockton

Add Ryan Galt, F activated from reserve

Add Nick Pastujov, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Muck, D placed on reserve

Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve

Delete Willie Corrin, D traded to Fort Wayne

Newfoundland:

Add Tristan Pomerleau, D activated from reserve

Orlando:

Add Tristin Langan, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Rapid City:

Add Quinn Wichers, D returned from loan to Tucson

Add Max Coatta, F returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Reading:

Add Tristan Cote-Cazenave, G returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Kade Phipps, G released as EBUG

ECHL Stories from January 31, 2022

