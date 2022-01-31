Grizzlies Gameday: Last Game of Florida Road Trip

January 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (25-13-2-1, 53 points, .646 Win %) at Orlando Solar Bears (20-15-2-0, 42 points, .568 Win %) Monday, January 31, 2022. Amway Center. 5:00 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the last of a 3 game road trip in the Sunshine state. It's the second of a two-game series against the Solar Bears. Both teams have had 3 days off. Utah is in first place in the Mountain Division with a .646 points percentage.

Next Homestand

The Grizzlies host the Jacksonville Icemen for Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by FedEx on February 3-4 at 7:10 pm. The Grizzlies will recognize those who are fighting cancer and remember those we have lost.

Last Game: Orlando Defeated Utah 4-3 in Overtime

Orlando won 4-3 in overtime as Tristin Langan scored 3:06 in. Solar Bears led 3-0 after 1 period. Quinn Ryan scored his 10th of the year 12:52 into the second period. Brian Bowen scored a power play goal 15:52 into the second. Bowen redirected a Luke Martin shot with 41 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Orlando outshot Utah 34 to 27. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play and 4-4 on the penalty kill.

Point a Game Guys

There are 5 Grizzlies players who are averaging more than a point per game. Matthew Boucher (Currently with Colorado AHL) leads the way averaging 1.29 ppg. Brandon Cutler (Now with Abbotsford AHL) is at 1.17 ppg. Trey Bradley leads active Grizzlies skaters at 1.16 ppg. Ben Tardif is at 1.13 ppg and Charle-Edouard D'Astous averages 1.1 ppg.

Players averaging more than 1 ppg.

Matthew Boucher - 1.29 ppg.

Brandon Cutler - 1.17 ppg.

Trey Bradley - 1.16 ppg.

Ben Tardif - 1.13 ppg.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - 1.10 ppg.

Grizz in First Place

Utah has a winning percentage of .646 and is in first place in the Mountain Division. The Grizz have the 2nd best points percentage in the Western Conference, trailing only Toledo, who has a .735 %. Utah is 4th in the league in points percentage. The Grizz are the first team in the league to win 25 games this season.

Transactions: Andrew Nielsen Reassigned to Colorado

Recent Transactions

January 29l 2022 - Andrew Nielsen Reassigned to Colorado (AHL).

January 24, 2022 - Peyton Jones reassigned to Utah. Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and Trent Miner recalled to Colorado.

January 22, 2022 - Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah. Peyton Jones Reassigned to Colorado (AHL).

January 18, 2022 - Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and Trent Miner recalled to Colorado (AHL).

January 16, 2022 - Trent Miner reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

January 15, 2022 - Nick Henry and Andrew Nielsen reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

January 14, 2022 - Nate Clurman reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL). Ryan Orgel was released.

2nd Period is the Money Frame

This season the Grizzlies have outscored the opposition 60 to 36 in the second periods. Utah has outshot opponents 462 to 419 in the second periods. Indy has the 2nd highest goal total in the second frame this season with 48.

Double Digit Goal Club

Quinn Ryan scored his 10th goal of the season on January 27th at Orlando. Ryan is the 8th Grizzlies skater to score 10 or more goals this season.

Players with 10 or more Goals

15: Charle-Edouard D'Astous

14: Brian Bowen

13: Matthew Boucher, Mason Mannek

12: Trey Bradley

11: Tyler Penner

10: Brandon Cutler, Quinn Ryan

Last Game of January

Monday's game in Orlando is the final game in the month of January. Utah is currently 7-3-1-1 in 12 games in January. Ben Tardif leads Utah with 13 points in the month (3 goals, 10 assists, +7). Charle-E D'Astous has 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists, +6). Luke Martin has a +11 rating for January and has 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists). Tyler Penner has 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) and Mason Mannek has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists). Utah did a great job protecting home ice as they went 5-1 at home in January.

Goal Scorers in the Month of January

6: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen.

5: Trey Bradley

4: Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner

3: Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Luke Martin, Quinn Ryan, Ben Tardif

2: Zac Robbins

1: Nick Henry, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simeone.

Gotta Get to 3

Getting to 3 goals may be the magic number for the Grizzlies. When they score 3 or more goals in a game they are 24-5-3-1. When they score less than 3 goals this season they are just 1-8.

Current Road Trip Summary

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 - Utah 2 Florida 5 - D'Astous 1 goal, 1 assist. Ben Tardif 2 assists. Trey Bradley 1 goal. Florida was led by Alex Aleardi, who had 1 goal, 1 assist. Jake Jaremko had 3 assists. Blake Winiecki scored his league leading 19th goal.

Thursday, January 27, 2022 - Utah 3 Orlando 4 (OT) - Orlando won 4-3 in overtime as Tristin Langan scored 3:06 in. Solar Bears led 3-0 after 1 period. Quinn Ryan scored his 10th of the year 12:52 into the second period. Brian Bowen scored a power play goal 15:52 into the second. Bowen redirected a Luke Martin shot with 41 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Orlando outshot Utah 34 to 27. Utah went 1 for 2 on the power play and 4-4 on the penalty kill.

Monday, January 31, 2022 - Utah at Orlando. 5:00 pm. Projected temperature in Orlando on January 31st is 70 degrees.

This Week's Games

Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by FedEx is at Maverik Center on February 3-4 against the Jacksonville Icemen. Jacksonville is in first place in the South division.

Thursday, February 3, 2022 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, February 4, 2022 - Jacksonville at Utah. 7:10 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Trent Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. No other goaltender in the league has more than 2 shutouts. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 15 goals and 33 points. D'Astous also leads all league defenseman with 4 power play goals and is 2nd in shots with 117. Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher are tied with Florida's John McCarron for the league lead in shorthanded goals with 4. Luke Martin is tied for the league lead in plus/minus at +23. Brian Bowen is among league leaders in shots with 130.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Cole Kehler

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 25-13-2-1

Home record: 15-5. Utah has outscored opponents 77 to 51 at home.

Road record: 10-8-2-1

Win percentage: .646. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Lost 2.

Standings Points: 53.

Last 10: 5-3-1-1.

Goals per game: 3.51 (4th) Goals for: 144.

Goals against per game: 3.05 (Tied 10th) Goals Against: 125.

Shots per game: 32.90 (7th)

Shots against per game: 30.51 (11th)

Power Play: 22 for 124 - 17.7 % (20th)

Penalty Kill: 125 for 165- 75.8 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 596. 14.54 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 16 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3.

Record When Scoring First: 11-6-0-1. Utah has scored first in 18 of 41 games this season. Utah is 14-7-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 7-2-2-1. 12 of the 36 games have been decided by 1. 12 games have been decided by 2.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (15).

Assists: Ben Tardif (21)

Points: D'Astous (33)

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+23)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (12)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (8).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (130)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (10 for 45). 22.2 %. - Minimum 45 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (4).

Wins: Trent Miner (10).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 32 60 49 3 0 144 Utah Grizzlies 437 462 427 21 1352

Opposition 42 36 44 1 1 125 Opposition 408 419 410 12 1253

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Brian Bowen, Quinn Ryan (1)

Assist Streaks: Trey Bradley, Luke Martin, Andrew Nielsen, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simeone (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Bradley (3)

Trey Bradley has 8 goals and 3 assists in his last 11 games.

Brian Bowen has 6 goals in his last 7 games. 18 of his 23 points have been at Maverik Center. 11 of his 14 goals have been at home. 7 of his 9 assists have been at home.

Ben Tardif has a point in 15 of his 23 games with Utah. Ben has a point in 9 of his last 14 games. Tardif has 13 points in 12 games in January (3 goals, 10 assists) and a +2 rating.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 9 of his last 12 games. He has a point in 22 different games for Utah this season. In 11 games in January D'Astous has 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists) and a +6 rating. D'Astous has 51 shots on goal in 11 games in January.

Luke Martin has 11 points in 12 games in January (3 goals, 8 assists). Martin is a +11 in January. He was also a +6 in 10 games in November and was a +7 in 6 games in October. Martin has a point in 9 of his last 13.

Mason Mannek has 10 points in 12 games in January (4 goals, 6 assists). Mannek has a point in 3 of 6.

Tyler Penner has 11 points in 12 games in January (4 goals, 7 assists).

Andrew Nielsen has 4 assists in his last 3 games.

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

10: Trey Bradley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Ben Tardif.

7: Brian Bowen, Luke Martin.

6: Matthew Boucher, Brandon Cutler. Mason Mannek, Andrew Nielsen.

5: Tyler Penner.

3: Gehrett Sargis.

2: Luka Burzan.

1: Neil Robinson, Bailey Conger, Christian Simeone, Nate Clurman, Quinn Ryan.

3 Tied with 10 Multi-Point Games

D'Astous and Tardif each had 2 points on January 26 in Floirda. They are now tied with Trey Bradley for the team lead with 10 multiple point games. Tardif is just under an assist per game as he has 21 helpers through 23 games. D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 33 points and is the leading candidate for the league's Defenseman of the Year award. Bradley is averaging 1.16 points per game.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored a league leading 16 shorthanded goals. The Grizz are 11-3 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is 18-0 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz have a 60 to 36 scoring advantage in the 2nd period. Utah is 24-5-2-1 when scoring 3 or more goals in a game. Utah has outscored opponents 77 to 51 at home this season. Utah's 144 goals are the most in the league. Their 53 standings points are the most in the league. The Grizzlies are 13-4-2-1 with 0 days rest between games. 6 different goaltenders have won at least 1 game this season. Utah is 23-8-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 6-9-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 6 wins when trailing after 20 minutes of play is tied with Atlanta for the most in the league. The Grizz are 15-0 when allowing less than 3 goals. Utah is 18-5-0-1 when outshooting opponents. The Grizz are 7-2-2-1 in one goal games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.