Americans Announce New Date and Opponent for Postponed Game in December

January 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, AA affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), and the ECHL announced today the new date and opponent for the postponed game on December 18th against Orlando.

The new date is Wednesday, March 30th at 7:05 pm against the Kansas City Mavericks. The league had to adjust five other games to make it happen. The Mavericks were originally scheduled to play Indy that night.

The Americans return to action on Wednesday night at home against the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 pm. Allen will play a home-and-home weekend set with the Tulsa Oilers on Friday and Saturday night.

The Americans Next Five Games:

Wednesday, February 2, vs. Wichita, 7:05 pm

Friday, February 4, vs. Tulsa, 7:05 pm

Saturday, February 5, at Tulsa, 7:05 pm

Wednesday, February 9, vs. Kansas City, 7:05 pm

Thursday, February 10, vs. Kansas City, 7:05 pm

Tickets for all remaining home games this season are on sale NOW at the Americans Website. For any questions about single game seats or group tickets call 972-912-1000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.