Gladiators Sign Former South Korean Olympian Shin

January 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Monday that the Gladiators have signed Sanghoon Shin to a Standard Player Contract. When Shin appears in a game for the Gladiators, he will become just the second-ever Korean-born player to skate in the ECHL.

Shin, 28, previously played for Anyang Halla, a South Korean professional team in the Asia League that visited Atlanta in October to play an exhibition against the Gladiators in the Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021. The Seoul, South Korea native led the Asia League with 22 goals during the 2019-20 campaign and added 14 assists for 36 points in 36 games.

Shin played for the South Korean national team in the Olympic Games Qualifiers last August as the country attempted to earn a spot in men's Olympic hockey competition for the second time. The 5-foot-10 forward recorded an assist through three games for South Korea in the qualifying tournament. In 2018, Shin represented South Korea at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and posted an assist in four games.

Including the Olympics, Shin has represented South Korea 123 times in international competition. Shin helped South Korea capture a bronze medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championship (D1A) and a silver medal at the 2017 IIHF World Championship (D1A).

Once Shin appears in a game for Atlanta, he will become just the second Korean-born player to skate in the ECHL. Daniel Kim became the first Korean-born player to reach the ECHL when he appeared in seven games between 2004 and 2007 with the Bakersfield Condors. Shin's head coach with Anyang Halla and with the South Korean national team was former Stanley Cup winner Jim Paek. Paek helped the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League capture back-to-back cups in 1991 and 1992 and was the first Korean-born player to skate in the NHL and have their name on the Stanley Cup.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.