John Dunlop Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for January

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and their partners at Pizza Hut of Central Florida are proud to announce that John Dunlop has been selected as the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for January.

An international baccalaureate psychology teacher at Cypress Creek High School in Orlando, Mr. Dunlop received several nominations based on the dedication and effort he puts into engaging his students. Mr. Dunlop is known by his students, their parents and his fellow educators as someone whose mission is to spread mental health awareness. Mr. Dunlop is also involved with a number of clubs and extracurriculars, and serves as the sponsor of the school's Quiz Bowl.

As the Teacher of the Month for January, Mr. Dunlop will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with recognition and a suite at an upcoming Solar Bears home game.

Fans, students, parents and teachers can visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month. ï»¿One teacher will be selected each month from November through March during the 2021-22 season and will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.

Nominate an educator you know to be the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for February!

Following the selection of the four monthly winners, the Solar Bears and Pizza Hut will select a Teacher of the Year, who in addition to receiving in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game, will also receive free Pizza Hut Pizza for a year.

