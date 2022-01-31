Komets Reach 20 Wins

January 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets split a weekend set with the Worcester Railers, giving the team 20 wins on the season. With the win Sunday, the team climbed back into second place in the Central Division. The club will play the next three games at Adirondack before returning home on Wednesday, February 9, versus Indy at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Last week's results

Sat. 1/29 at Worcester FW 5 - WOR 8 L

Sun.1/30 at Worcester FW 6 - WOR 4 W

About last week - Friday night, the Komets fell behind Worcester just nine seconds into the contest. The Railers would add another tally at 5:07 before the Komets Lynden McCallum scored his fifth of the season at 5:45. The Railers would rally for two more scores to open up a 4-1 lead. McCallum and Shawn Boudrias would score at the end of the period to put the score at 4-3 going into the first intermission. Zach Pochiro would connect with Kellen Jones for the only score of the second period to deadlock the contest at four. In the third, the Railers would score three times before the Komets would answer with a goal from Matt Alvaro. The scoring would conclude with Worcester netting an empty-net goal at 19:53 to make the final score 8-5. Goaltender Zach Bouthillier would start the game but would get the hook after giving up four goals on nine shots. Mario Culina would enter the game at 14:23 of the first period. Culina would get tagged with the loss giving up three goals on 20 shots. The Komets peppered the net with 55 shots in the loss.

Sunday night, the Komets again fell behind, this time 2-0 to the Railers within the first 2:01 of the game. Worcester would add another goal at 5:49 of the first period to once again chase goaltender Zach Bouthillier, after seeing just six shots. The team would start the comeback with two scores in the second period, with markers from Matt Alvaro and Oliver Cooper to pull the Komets within one heading into the third. In the final stanza, Worcester would put another score on the board to push the lead back up to two. Zach Pochiro would score his fourth of the season at 4:42, followed by rookie Chays Ruddy's first professional goal at 6:29. Shawn Boudrias would add a power-play goal at 9:17, followed by Cooper's second of the game at 10:52, making the final score 6-4. Mario Culina would get the relief win, making 18 saves. The Railers were handed 27 minutes in penalties, giving the Komets eight power-play opportunities.

Komet streaks- Shawn Boudrias has points in the last five games (4g, 5a). Shawn Szydlowski has points in three straight home games (1g, 3a). Goaltender Mario Culina has appeared in the last seven games and Matt Alvaro has points in his last three games (2g, 2a)

Special K's- For the week, the Komets scored three goals on 12 power-plays while giving up two goals on six shorthanded situations.

Komet leaders -

POINTS: Will Graber 33

GOALS: Matt Alvaro 15

ASSISTS: Will Graber 22

PP GOALS: Matt Alvaro 5

SH GOALS: Kellen Jones 2

GW GOALS: Kellen Jones 3

SHOTS: Connor Corcoran 87

PIM: Chays Ruddy 57

+/- : Will Graber 18

Icing the puck - The 55 shots taken Friday night was the most in one game this season. It was the most by the Komets since the team put 63 on Quad City on February 11, 2018. The Komets have registered 100 shots on goal over the last two games. The team has now used nine goaltenders this season, tying a franchise record. Worcester scored just nine seconds into the game on Friday. The record for the fastest goal against is six seconds set by Cincinnati's Paul DiPietro on February 7, 1997. Lynden McCallum has three two-goal games over the last five contests. 13 times this season a Komet has had two goals in a game. The win Sunday snapped a six-game road winless streak. Rookies Shawn Boudrias and Matt Alvaro are the only Komets to register four points in a game this season. The Komets are 6-2 when scoring five or more goals in a game. The team is outscoring their opponents 53-34 in the third period.

This week-The Komets travel to Adirondack this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Upcoming Promotions

BONUS Season Ticket Exchange Night, Wednesday, February 9th -- All season ticket holders can exchange their unused season tickets for extra tickets. Exchange your tickets at the Coliseum Ticket Office.

PHP Report Card Night, Friday, February 18th -- Take your report card or a letter from a teacher showing an "A" or an "A-Equivalent" to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time between now and game night. Get your tickets early!

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.