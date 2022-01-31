K-Wings Weekly - Week 15

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, head to Worcester for three-straight with the Railers starting on February 4.

The matchup marks the only time the two teams will face each other in 2021-22.

Last week, Kalamazoo won both games in Iowa (5-2, 3-2). The two victories were a result of outstanding play by the Zach Jordan (4G, +5), Logan Lambdin (1G, 2A, +6) and Tanner Sorenson (3A, +6) line, coupled with fantastic goaltending by Trevor Gorsuch (2W, 4 GA, 71 SVS, .947 SV%). The combination of both paved the way for the K-Wings to improve to 3-0 against the Heartlanders this season.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

All three of Kalamazoo's games are on the road this week, and the team doesn't play at home again until next Wednesday, February 9 at 7:00 p.m. versus the Wheeling Nailers (2-6-9 / Winning Wednesday).Â

On Friday, Feb. 11 the K-Wings will celebrate their annual 'Pink Ice' game against the Indy Fuel and it's $2 Friday to boot. 'Pink Pack' ticket packages are on sale now for $48 (4 tickets [best available], 4 Susan G. Komen bracelets and 10% of ticket package proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen foundation).

RESULTS

Friday, Jan. 28 - Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 2 (Xtreme Arena - Coralville, IA)

>> Zach Jordan notched his first career hat trick in Kalamazoo's (20-16-0-0) 5-2 victory over the Iowa Heartlanders (15-19-5-1) on Friday in Coralville. And Jordan and Kyle Blaney gave Kalamazoo a 3-0 advantage before the home crowd could find their seats. Just over 10 minutes in to be exact. Jordan's (9) first came via a two-on-one cash in that was quarterbacked by Tanner Sorenson (18) and Cody Corbett (8). On the very next shift, Kyle Blaney (6) split the defense and buried the puck five-hole. Then, Jordan (10) buried a wrister from the top of the right circle to give the K-Wings the early 3-0 lead. Logan Lambdin (15) then connected on a rocket from the point at the 2:15 mark of the third period to make it 4-1. Jordan (11) sealed the game with an empty net goal, marking the K-Wings second hat trick (Justin Taylor/Nov. 20) of the season. Gorsuch (9-9) finished the game with 37 saves in the win, and the K-Wings snapped a four game skid.

Saturday, Jan. 29 - Kalamazoo 3, Iowa 2 (Xtreme Arena - Coralville, IA)

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (21-16-0-0) shattered the Iowa Heartlanders (15-20-5-1) chances of victory, with two goals in the final moments of the second frame, and won by a score of 3-2 at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Saturday. In the first period, Greg Betzold (6) knocked a juicy chest-level rebound out of midair past Iowa netminder Trevin Kozlowski. It took just 10 seconds (quickest two goals this season) for the K-Wings to then put this one out of reach in the second. The goals were credited to Matheson Iacopelli (5) and Zach Jordan (12). Iowa was able to draw to within one at the 4:15 mark of the third, but the K-Wings held tight for their second straight win. Trevor Gorsuch (10-9) made 34 saves in the victory.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Feb. 4 - Kalamazoo AT Worcester, 7:05 p.m. EST - DCU Center (Worcester, MA)

Saturday, Feb. 5 - Kalamazoo AT Worcester, 7:05 p.m. EST - DCU Center (Worcester, MA)

Sunday, Feb. 6 - Kalamazoo AT Worcester, 3:05 p.m. EST - DCU Center (Worcester, MA)

ON THE MOVE

There were no transactions this week.

FAST FACTS

- Forward Logan Lambdin is riding three game point streak (1G, 3A)

- Forward Greg Betzold is on a four game point streak (2G, 2A)

- Forward Zach Jordan is on the team's longest active point streak at six games (6G, 2A, 8 PTS)

TEAM TRENDS

- 10-4 when outshooting opponent this season

- 14-4 when scoring first this season

- 12-1 when leading after two periods

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 33 - Tanner Sorenson

GOAL: 15 - Logan Lambdin

ASSISTS: 20 - Tanner Sorenson

PLUS/MINUS: +18 - Andrew DeBrincat

PIMS: 60 - Brenden Miller***

PP GOALS: 6 - Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 3 - Erik Bradford**

GW GOALS: 3 - Zach Jordan, Erik Bradford**

SHOTS: 103 - Zach Jordan

WINS: 10 - Trevor Gorsuch, Jet Greaves*

GAA: 3.05 - Jet Greaves*

SAVE %: .907 - Jet Greaves*

* Currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** Currently with Grand Rapids (AHL)

*** Currently with Iowa (AHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 0/1 (0%)

This Season - 24/130 (18.5%) - 19th in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 2/4 (50%)

This Season - 84/111 (75.7%) - 25th in the ECHL

