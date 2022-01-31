Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears forward Jake Transit vs. the Utah Grizzlies(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears begin the week at home as they close out a two-game set against the Utah Grizzlies tonight, then battle the Florida Everblades in a three-game set later in the week.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, Jan. 31 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday ($5 draft beer specials)

Friday, Feb. 4 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m. - Marvel Super Hero Night

ï»¿Saturday, Feb. 5 at Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.

Join us for a watch party at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. this Saturday, Feb. 5, as the Solar Bears take on the Florida Everblades. Bring your chair as your fellow Solar Bears fans will watch the game on the big screen, and take advantage of the on-site food truck and special raffles during the game at the official watch party location for the Solar Bears!

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 20-15-2-0 (.568)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-0-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-3-1-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Michael Brodzinski - 24 points

MOST GOALS: Luke Boka - 10

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 18 assists

PIM LEADER: Chad Duchesne - 38 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird - +9

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, Jan. 27 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 4-3 OTW

Dylan Fitze recorded his second multi-goal game of the season and Hunter Fejes scored, as the Solar Bears established a 3-0 lead before the Grizzlies stormed back and tied the game in the final minute of regulation, before Tristin Langan scored his third career overtime-winning goal in sudden death as Orlando snapped a two-game winless skid at home.

BITES:

Dylan Fitze has seven goals over his last 10 games.

The Solar Bears are 15-1-0-0 when scoring first.

Orlando is 9-0-2-0 when Luke McInnis records at least a point.

Michael Brodzinski is three points away from 100 in his Solar Bears career.

Hunter Fejes leads the Solar Bears in scoring against Florida with three points (2g-1a) in two games.

Orlando is 6-2-1-0 when Luke Boka scores a goal.

The Solar Bears are 13-1-1-0 when leading after two periods.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Hugo Alnefelt* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-0-0, .700%

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 4 GP, 1-1-1, .924%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 30 GP, 21-5-1, .915%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 20 GP, 6g-11a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 3 GP, 1-0-2, .958%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 39 GP, 2g-7a

Garret Sparks* - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 2 GP, 1-0-0, .936

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

On this week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, we're joined by Braydon Barker, who joined the Solar Bears this season for his first year of professional hockey. The Alberta native discussed his hometown, life at Concordia University - Wisconsin and how he's settled into his first season of professional hockey.

ECHL Stories from January 31, 2022

