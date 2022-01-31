Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Utah Grizzlies: January 31, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (20-15-2-0) wrap up their two-game home set with the Utah Grizzlies (25-13-2-1) tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Orlando picked up a 4-3 overtime win over Utah last Thursday, improving the Solar Bears' a lifetime record against the Grizzlies to 4-1-3-0 (.688).

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Tristin Langan has been released from his PTO with the AHL's Manitoba Moose and has been returned to the Solar Bears; he is expected to dress for Orlando tonight.

Brad Barone is expected to start once again in goal for the Solar Bears tonight; Barone played two stints with the Grizzlies from 2019-21 and got the win against his former club on Thursday, making 24 saves; his .928 save percentage is second in the ECHL, and his 13 wins are tied for third.

Michael Brodzinski carries a three-game assist streak (3a) into tonight's game; the defenseman is three points away from 100 (23g-74a) with the Solar Bears.

Odeen Tufto carries a four-game point streak (1g-6a) into tonight's game.

Steven Oleksy is expected to make his Solar Bears debut tonight; the defenseman's next assist will be the 50th of his ECHL career; he has 198 career pro points (39g-159a).

Dylan Fitze has seven goals in his last 10 games.

The Grizzlies are led in scoring by defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous, who leads all ECHL defensemen in goals (15) and is tied for first in points (33). Utah's blue line has supplied a significant amount of its offense - three Grizzlies defensemen occupy the Top 10 in ECHL scoring by defensemen.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 draft beers on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

