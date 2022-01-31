Thunder Weekly, January 31

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind returned this past Saturday to the ICT for one night. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, January 26

Newfoundland at Wichita, 3-0 L

Saturday, January 29

Tulsa at Wichita, 6-4 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, February 2

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 4

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Toyota Community Night.

Saturday, February 5

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Youth Sports Night Featuring Daniel Tiger and Police vs. Fire Game.

Sunday, February 6

Idaho at Wichita, 4:05 p.m. Faith and Family Night Featuring Michael Junior, presented by Central Community Church, KJIL and The House FM. Buy Tickets HERE

WICHITA

HOME: 8-11-4-0

AWAY: 6-10-1-0

OVERALL: 14-21-5-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 33 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Jay, Dickman, Carter Johnson, 11

Assists: Brayden Watts, 27

Points: Brayden Watts, 35

+/-: Sean Allen, Nick Minerva, +2

PIM: Sean Allen, 95

50 - Evan Buitenhuis earned his 50th pro win of his career on Saturday against Tulsa. He snapped a personal 10-game winless skid, stopping 33 shots. His last win prior to that came on December 1 against Iowa. He leads the league in minutes played (1,641), saves (903) and second in shootout wins (2).

TWO POINTER - Stefan Fournier and Michal Stinil each scored a pair of goals on Saturday night. Fournier found the back of the net for the first time since returning to the Air Capital. Both of his goals came in the third period just four minutes apart. Stinil added his sixth and seventh markers of the season, giving him 14 points in 22 games.

THREE BALL - Carter Johnson netted three assists Saturday night, which is a career-high for assists in a game. Johnson is tied for fourth in rookie scoring with 30 points.

FEELIN' IT - Jay Dickman and Logan Fredericks both collected two helpers on Saturday night. They both have four points over their last three games.

SPECIAL - The Thunder penalty kill moved into third over the weekend and has killed off their last 10 penalties. (84.9%).

FIRST GOAL - Wichita has had a knack for scoring first this season. The Thunder are tied for fifth in that category (22 times) with a 10-9-3-0 record.

THUNDERBOLTS... Brayden Watts is second in the ECHL with 27 assists...Cam Clarke is tied for fifth with three shorthanded assists...Sean Allen is fifth in penalty minutes (95)...Wichita is 7-3-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 8-2-3-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 7-5-5-0 in one-goal games...Wichita is 2-0-0-0 in four-goal games...

