ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Fort Wayne's Alvaro fined, suspended

Fort Wayne's Matt Alvaro has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #534, Fort Wayne at Worcester, on Jan. 30.

Alvaro is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a cross-checking infraction at 3:59 of the first period.

Alvaro will miss Adirondack's games at Fort Wayne on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Greenville's Beauchamp fined, suspended

Greenville's Anthony Beauchamp has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #530, Florida at Greenville, on Jan. 30.

Beauchamp was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 15:53 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Beauchamp will miss Greenville's game against Norfolk on Feb. 4.

