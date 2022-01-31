ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
January 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Fort Wayne's Alvaro fined, suspended
Fort Wayne's Matt Alvaro has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #534, Fort Wayne at Worcester, on Jan. 30.
Alvaro is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a cross-checking infraction at 3:59 of the first period.
Alvaro will miss Adirondack's games at Fort Wayne on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Greenville's Beauchamp fined, suspended
Greenville's Anthony Beauchamp has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #530, Florida at Greenville, on Jan. 30.
Beauchamp was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 15:53 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Beauchamp will miss Greenville's game against Norfolk on Feb. 4.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 31, 2022
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Americans Announce New Date and Opponent for Postponed Game in December - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Utah Grizzlies: January 31, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Coatta, Wichers, Returned from AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Reach 20 Wins - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Weekly Report: January 31, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- John Dunlop Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for January - Orlando Solar Bears
- Weekly Preview: Everblades and Solar Bears Face off Three Times this Week - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Weekly - January 31, 2022 - Idaho Steelheads
- Gladiators Sign Former South Korean Olympian Shin - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Weekly, January 31 - Wichita Thunder
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 15 - Indy Fuel
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Game of Florida Road Trip - Utah Grizzlies
- Toledo Weekly, January 31, 2022 - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly - Week 15 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.