Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 15

INDY FUEL WEEK 15 RESULTS: 0-4-0-0, 17-19-2-2 Overall

Wednesday, January 26 - Fuel 3 at Iowa 5:

After winning their last three-straight games last weekend, the Indy Fuel fell to the Iowa Heartlanders 5-3 at Xtream Arena in Wednesday's Central Division matchup. Iowa's three straight goals in the first period would be the deciding factor after Indy was only able to put up three goals of their own throughout 60 minutes.

Friday, January 28 - Fuel 1 vs Toledo 3:

Playing the first of three games in three days, the Indy Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Friday night. After giving up two goals in the first period to the Walleyes Conlan Keenan (2) and Gori Meyer, the Fuel would only score one goal throughout 60 minutes and eventually fall 3-1.

Saturday, January 29 - Fuel 1 at Cincinnati 5:

In their second game in as many days, the Fuel visited the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday. After a scoreless first period, the Cyclones jumped out to a four-goal lead in the second period and eventually went on to win 5-1 on Saturday night.

Sunday, January 30 - Fuel 1 at Toledo 5:

Facing off against the Toledo Walleye, the Fuel closed out three games in three days on Sunday night. After giving up the first goal of the game in the first period, The Fuel's Mike Lee later tied the game, but Brandon Schultz gave the Walleye their lead back and made it 2-1 with 51.8 seconds left in the frame. Toledo would go on to score three more goals, earning themselves a 5-1 win.

INDY FUEL WEEK 16 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, February 2 - Fuel vs Toledo (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Friday, February 4 - Fuel at Wheeling (7:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

Sunday, February 6 - Fuel at Toledo (5:15 p.m. ET, Huntington Center)

MAKING HISTORY

Scoring Indy's only goal of the game on Saturday night, Indy's Spencer Watson took sole possession of 2nd place on the Fuel's all-time goals list. With 63 goals in 135 games for the Fuel, Watson is 17 goals behind Josh Shalla for 1st place. With 117 points over his three seasons with Indy, Watson is four points behind Matt Rupert for 2nd place on the Fuel's all-time points list.

SCORING FIRST

Entering Week 16 of the ECHL season, the Fuel are 13-5-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game. On top of scoring the first goal of the game, the Fuel have a 9-1-0-1 when leading after the first period and 15-1-0-1 when leading after the second period. If the team isn't leading after the first period, the Fuel are 3-12-0-1.

OIL DROPS:

Seamus Malone has five points in his last seven games (1g, 4a)

After not tallying a point in three straight games, Jared Thoams has tallied assists in his last two contests

Thomas is 2nd in the ECHL in assists (26)

Mike Lee scored his first goal since December 28

Lee leads all ECHL defensemen in assists (25)

Spencer Watson is now 2nd place on the Fuel's all-time goals list (63)

Watson is 4th in the ECHL in goals (18)

Andrew Bellant scored his first ECHL goal on Wednesday night against Iowa

TEAM NOTES

The Fuel have a 12-6-0-1 record when playing at home

Indy is 8th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (15.18)

The Fuel are 13-5-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

Indy has outscored their opponents 101-98 in the 2nd and 3rd periods

They have been outscored 35-30 in the 1st period

Indy is 11th in the ECHL in goals per game (3.30)

They are 19th in the league in goals-against (3.43)

The Fuel are 9-1-0-1 when leading after the 1st and 15-1-0-1 when leading after the 2nd

The Fuel are also 0-17-0-0 when trailing after the 2nd

Indy is 13th in the ECHL in power play percentage (19.2%)

