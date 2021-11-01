Toledo Walleye Weekly #2

November 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 2-1-0-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

October 29 at Iowa (10-1 Win)

October 30 at Iowa (5-2 Win))

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 3 at Indy at 7:00 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

November 5 at Kalamazoo at 7:00 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

November 6 vs. Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 7 vs. Fort Wayne at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, November 1 through Sunday, November 7)

Monday, November 1 - No Practice

Tuesday, November 2 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, November 3 - Game at Indy at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 4 - No Practice

Friday, November 5 - Game at Kalamazoo at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 6 - Game vs. Kalamazoo at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, November 7 - Game vs. Fort Wayne at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Blowout to put first win on the board highlights weekend: Toledo hit the road for two games in Iowa over the weekend and they hit the ground running with a 10-1 win on Friday night. Toledo got the night going with a pair of first period goals, before blowing the game wide open with a six spot in the second. Ten Walleye skaters finished the night with multiple point efforts. Toledo broke up a 2-2 tie midway through the third period on Saturday night with three unanswered goals to collect the weekend sweep. The Walleye outscored the Heartlanders 15-3 over the two games.

Six is nice: Toledo blew Friday's match open with a six-goal second period, tying a franchise record for goals in a period. That record was originally set on March 2, 2019 vs. Fort Wayne, also in the second period. That game finished up in an 11-0 win.

Albert and Vela bring out the hats: Toledo posted back to back hat tricks over the weekend. First it was John Albert collecting his first professional three goal effort on Friday with Marcus Vela following that up with one the very next night. Meanwhile, forward John Albert leads the Walleye and tied for the league lead with five goals this season, and he is second in the ECHL in points with seven total (5G, 2A). For Vela, it was his second career hatty as he had one on November 30, 2019 at Reading which was also in a Walleye uniform. It is only the second time in Walleye history that the team has had back to back games with hat tricks with the first being when Shane Berschbach did it himself with three goal outputs December 29 and 31 in 2019.

Home Opener on tap this week: After a trip to Indy and Kalamazoo, the Huntington Center doors will open for regular season hockey for the first time since March 11, 2020. The Walleye will host the Kalamazoo Wings in what will be the most anticipated home opener since October 16, 2009 when the Walleye first took to the ice at the Huntington Center. Another rival, the Fort Wayne Komets will invade Toledo for the Sunday afternoon tilt.

Walleye Player of the Week:

John Albert (4 goals - 2 assists = 6 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Kaden Fulcher (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .963 save %)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.