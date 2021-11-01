Solar Bears Give Icemen Fright in 5-4 OT Win

ORLANDO, Fla. - Aaron Luchuk enjoyed a four-point afternoon and a record-setting three-goal performance in the second period, while Jake McGrew netted the game-winning goal in extra time as the Orlando Solar Bears (2-1-0-0) suffered defeated the Jacksonville Icemen (2-1-0-0) by a 5-4 score in overtime on Sunday afternoon at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Luchuk gave Orlando a 2-1 lead with his first of the day just 29 seconds into the middle stanza, before the Icemen reeled off two straight to take a 3-2 edge, but Luchuk added a power-play marker from the right circle at 11:47 and then completed the hat trick at 12:36 to record three goals in a span of 12:07, shattering the previous mark of 12:35 held by Dan Gendur (Dec. 28, 2012 vs. Florida).

McGrew won it 32 seconds into overtime for the Solar Bears after he took a cross-crease feed from Kyle Topping and beat Icemen goaltender Francois Brassard with a shot to the glove side. McGrew also fought with Jacksonville's Austin McEneney at 10:57 of the second period following a hit from McEneney that resulted in a power play that led to Luchuk's second goal of the game.

The Solar Bears improved to a lifetime 21-0-0-0 record on home ice against the Icemen with the victory.

BOX SCORE

1st Period

ORL Goal: Nick Bligh (1) at 10:13. Assisted by Kryštof Hrabík and Jackson Keane.

JAX Goal: Abbott Girduckis (1) at 10:40. Assisted by Christopher Brown.

SHOTS: ORL 7, JAX 8

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (2) at 0:29. Assited by Montana Onyebuchi and Kyle Topping.

JAX Goal: Ara Nazarian (2) [PP] at 6:10. Assisted by Abbott Girduckis and Brandon Fortunato.

JAX Goal: Jake Elmer (3) at 10:46. Assisted by Craig Martin and Brandon Fortunato.

ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (3) [PP] at 11:47. Assisted by Michael Brodzinski and Kyle Topping.

ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (4) at 12:36. Assisted by Joseph Garreffa and Chad Duchesne.

SHOTS: ORL 15, JAX 10

3rd Period

JAX Goal: Abbott Girduckis (2) [SH] at 15:22. Assisted by Ara Nazarian and Zach Berzolla.

SHOTS: ORL 5, JAX 5

Overtime

ORL Goal: Jake McGrew (3) at 0:32. Assisted by Kyle Topping and Aaron Luchuk.

SHOTS: ORL 1, JAX 0

Goaltending

ORL: Zachary Émond, 19-for-23

JAX: Francois Brassard, 23-for-28

NOTABLES:

Orlando played the game short one skater with defenseman Luke McInnis out of the lineup, while the Solar Bears dressed forward Steenn Pasichnuk as the team's fifth defenseman.

Luchuk ended the day tied for the league lead in scoring with eight points (4g-4a) through three games; he has recorded a multi-point game in three consecutive contests. The game was Luchuk's third career four-point match. Luchuk led the Solar Bears with five shots on goal.

Topping recorded three assists, matching his previous career-best.

McGrew extended his point streak to three games (3g-3a).

Forward Ian Parker made his professional debut for Orlando, recording two shots on goal.

Both teams went 1-for-3 on the power play; Orlando is 5-for-13 (38.5%) to begin the season.

The win was Drake Berehowsky's 198th as head coach for Orlando.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears make their lone visit of the season to Norfolk when they open up a two-game set against the Admirals on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to face the Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

