Weekly Roundup: Gladiators Continue Home Slate this Week

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (1-1-0-0) picked up their first win of the season with a 5-4 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears (2-1-0-0) last Friday. The Gladiators will take on the Jacksonville Icemen (2-0-1-0) on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 PM and then the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-2-0-0) on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3:00 PM. Both games will be held on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena.

A Look Ahead

Atlanta plays nine of its next 11 games at home, including the two contests this weekend against Jacksonville and Greenville. The Icemen have won two of their three games to start the season and are led by Abbott Girduckis and Ara Nazarian with five points each (2G-3A for both). Nazarian paced the club last season with 51 points (25G-26A).

The Swamp Rabbits dropped their first two games but picked up a win over the South Carolina Stingrays (1-1-0-0) last Saturday. Brett Kemp has three points in three games (1G-2A) to lead all Greenville skaters. The Rabbits have used three different goaltenders so far: Jacob Ingham, Evan Fitzpatrick, and John Lethemon.

Last Week's Recap

The Gladiators opened their home schedule with a thrilling 5-4 win over the Solar Bears on Friday night. Atlanta led 5-1 halfway through the third and were able to survive a furious comeback from Orlando. Hugo Roy scored two goals for the Glads while Luke Nogard pitched in three assists. Rookie forward Gabe Guertler recorded his first career ECHL goal 83 seconds into the first period and tabbed an assist later in the game as well. BOX SCORE

Transaction Report

Oct. 30 - D Xavier Bernard recalled to Belleville

Oct. 30 - G Jack Berry released from SPC

Oct. 28 - F Carlos Fornaris released from SPC

Oct. 27 - G Jack Berry signed to SPC

*SPC - Standard Player Contract

