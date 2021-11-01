Alexis D'Aoust Recalled by Belleville
November 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - Today, the Belleville Senators announced the recall of forward Alexis D'Aoust.
The native of Trois-Rivières has amassed two goals in four games since the start of the season.
D'Aoust becomes the first recall of Lions history. He became the franchise's first scorer on October 21th in the opening game at the Colisée Vidéotron.
