Murphy Back with Komets

November 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that the team has re-signed defenseman Matt Murphy. Forwards Tyler Busch and Taylor Ross have also been added to the roster.

Murphy, 26, will be returning for his second stint with the Komets. The 6'2 defenseman skated in 33 games last season with the Komets, netting five goals, nabbing eight assists, and helping the Komets to a Kelly Cup championship. The Fredericton, New Brunswick native also played two games with the Chicago Wolves and spent this pre-season participating in training camp with the Belleville Senators of the AHL.

Busch, 25, played last season in Sweden with Tranås AIF, scoring four goals in 17 games. Before heading to Europe, the 6'3 forward played four years at Arizona State University, appearing in 131 games amassing 249 minutes in penalties. Busch also served as captain for the Sun Devils in his final two seasons. The left-hander had signed with Cincinnati for the upcoming season but was released by the Cyclones. The Komets signed the Lloydminster, Alberta native in August before participation in the Henderson Silver Knight's training camp. Busch appeared in two regular-season games with Henderson amassing six penalty minutes.

Ross, 23, appeared in 24 games with the Komets in the 2019-20 season, scoring six goals. Ross was dealt to Norfolk, along with defenseman Brycen Martin, to complete the trade for Gabriel Verpaelst in January of 2020. The 6'1 forward played 19 games with the Admirals, gathering 10 points. Before turning pro, Ross played five seasons in the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs and Lethbridge. In his final season with the Hurricanes, the lefty scored 69 points in 68 games.

The Komets have also released defenseman Carson Vance and forward Aaron Huffnagle.

This week, the Komets head to Kalamazoo on Saturday for a 7:00 p.m. faceoff. The team returns home on Friday, November 5th for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game versus Cincinnati at 8:00 p.m.

Upcoming Promotions

Military Appreciation Night Saturday, November 13th -- All veterans and active-duty military can show their military ID at the Coliseum ticket office and receive one FREE ticket with an adult upper area ticket purchase, courtesy of All American Stores.

Pet Detective Night Saturday, November 20th - The Komets will be wearing special Ace Ventura Pet Detective jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit Humane Fort Wayne.

Bob Chase Memorial Game Thursday, November 25th - The Komets will be wearing special blue throwback jerseys from the 1985-1986 season, courtesy of Sweetwater. The Walleye will also be wearing classic Toledo Goaldigger jerseys.

Report Card Night, Friday, December 3rd --Take your report card or a letter from a teacher showing an "A" or an "A Equivalent" to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time between now and game night to receive a completely FREE ticket courtesy of PHP. Get your tickets early!

Single-game tickets are on sale now at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum ticket office. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

