Rabbit Report: Opening Weekend

November 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







The Swamp Rabbits opened up their 21-22 home slate with a pair of games on Opening Weekend presented by Bon Secours on Friday and Saturday.

After retiring Swamp Rabbits legend Bretton Cameron's jersey in a special ceremony before Friday's game, the Rabbits fought valiantly against the Jacksonville Icemen in front of a raucous crowd.

The following night, Saturday, fans were treated to a 4-2 Swamp Rabbits victory over the South Carolina Stingrays in a game that featured a late, game-winning goal by Brett Kemp.

The Swamp Rabbits take to the road this week, but return home on November 11-13 for a trio of games including the return of the most magical promotion: Wizards Night presented by Greenville Print Solutions.

The Swamp Rabbits face-off with the Stingrays for the 3rd time in four games in Charleston.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Atlanta for the first meeting with the Gladiators this season.

