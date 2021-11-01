Americans Weekly
November 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans are back on the ice this weekend with two road games. The first road trip of the season will have stops in Wichita on Friday, and Kansas City on Saturday night. The team lost both games against Utah in overtime this past weekend.
Last Week's Record: 0-0-2
Overall record: 1-1-2 (4 Points)
-- Last Week's Games --
Saturday, October 30, vs. Utah Grizzlies
Score: 5-4 L OT
Goals: Jack Combs (2), Ryan Lohin (3) and Jackson Leppard (1)
Winning Goalie: Trent Miner
Saves: 22
Shots: 25
Americans Box Score:
Sunday, October 31, vs. Utah Grizzlies
Score: 5-4 L OT
Goals: Jack Combs (3), Ryan Lohin (4), Jared Bethune (1), and Chad Costello (2)
Winning Goalie: Trent Miner
Saves: 20
Shots: 20
Americans Box Score:
-- This Week's Games --
Friday, November 5, @ Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Wichita, Kansas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, November 6, @ Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Wichita, Kansas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and FloSports Hockey
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - Ryan Lohin (4)
Assists: (3) Jack Combs and two others
Points: (5) Jack Combs
Power Play Goals: (1) Chad Costello and two others
Power Play Assists: (2) Jack Combs
Shorthanded Goals: (1) Ryan Lohin
Shorthanded Assists: (1) Branden Troock and Josh Burnside
Game Winning Goals: (1) Spencer Asuchak
First Goal: (2) Jack Combs
Insurance Goals: (1) Chad Costello
Penalty Minutes: (9) Ryan Lohin
Plus/Minus: (+1) Phil Beaulieu and Kris Myllari
Shots on Goal: (22) Branden Troock
Save Percentage: (0.904) Francis Marotte
Goalie Wins: (1) Alexis Gravel
Goals-Against Average: (4.12) Francis Marotte
Americans Notables:
-The Americans are 0-2 in overtime games this season
-Jack Combs is 12th in the league in scoring with five points (3 goals and 2 assists)
-Branden Troock is third in the league with 22 shots
-Jared Bethune scored his first professional goal on Sunday
-Kris Myllari leads the team in plus/minus with a +1
-The Americans are 1-0 when scoring first
-The Americans are 1-1-2 against the Mountain Division
-The Americans penalty kill is 20th overall in the league at 76.5 %
-The Americans have allowed two shorthanded goals this season which is tied for second most in the league
-The Americans are being outscored 8 to 5 in the second period
