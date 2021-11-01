Americans Weekly

Allen Americans celebrate a goal vs. the Utah Grizzlies

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans are back on the ice this weekend with two road games. The first road trip of the season will have stops in Wichita on Friday, and Kansas City on Saturday night. The team lost both games against Utah in overtime this past weekend.

Last Week's Record: 0-0-2

Overall record: 1-1-2 (4 Points)

-- Last Week's Games --

Saturday, October 30, vs. Utah Grizzlies

Score: 5-4 L OT

Goals: Jack Combs (2), Ryan Lohin (3) and Jackson Leppard (1)

Winning Goalie: Trent Miner

Saves: 22

Shots: 25

Sunday, October 31, vs. Utah Grizzlies

Score: 5-4 L OT

Goals: Jack Combs (3), Ryan Lohin (4), Jared Bethune (1), and Chad Costello (2)

Winning Goalie: Trent Miner

Saves: 20

Shots: 20

-- This Week's Games --

Friday, November 5, @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Wichita, Kansas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, November 6, @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Wichita, Kansas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and FloSports Hockey

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Ryan Lohin (4)

Assists: (3) Jack Combs and two others

Points: (5) Jack Combs

Power Play Goals: (1) Chad Costello and two others

Power Play Assists: (2) Jack Combs

Shorthanded Goals: (1) Ryan Lohin

Shorthanded Assists: (1) Branden Troock and Josh Burnside

Game Winning Goals: (1) Spencer Asuchak

First Goal: (2) Jack Combs

Insurance Goals: (1) Chad Costello

Penalty Minutes: (9) Ryan Lohin

Plus/Minus: (+1) Phil Beaulieu and Kris Myllari

Shots on Goal: (22) Branden Troock

Save Percentage: (0.904) Francis Marotte

Goalie Wins: (1) Alexis Gravel

Goals-Against Average: (4.12) Francis Marotte

Americans Notables:

-The Americans are 0-2 in overtime games this season

-Jack Combs is 12th in the league in scoring with five points (3 goals and 2 assists)

-Branden Troock is third in the league with 22 shots

-Jared Bethune scored his first professional goal on Sunday

-Kris Myllari leads the team in plus/minus with a +1

-The Americans are 1-0 when scoring first

-The Americans are 1-1-2 against the Mountain Division

-The Americans penalty kill is 20th overall in the league at 76.5 %

-The Americans have allowed two shorthanded goals this season which is tied for second most in the league

-The Americans are being outscored 8 to 5 in the second period

