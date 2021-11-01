ECHL Transactions - November 1
November 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 1, 2021:
Adirondack:
Delete Michael Vukojevic, D recalled to Utica by New Jersey [10/31]
Atlanta:
Add Tyler Parks, G assigned by Belleville
Florida:
Delete Alex Jaeckle, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Greenville:
Delete Alec Rauhauser, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Iowa:
Delete Alexander Khovanov, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Maine:
Add Patrick Shea, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brendan St-Louis, D activated from reserve
Delete J.D. Greenway, D recalled by Providence
Delete Jonathan Desbiens, F traded to Iowa
South Carolina:
Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jake Massie, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Macoy Erkamps, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jean-Francois David, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F loaned to Belleville
Tulsa:
Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG
Utah:
Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Nate Clurman, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Luka Burzan, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Worcester:
Add Ken Appleby, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Add Nick Albano, D returned from loan to Springfield
Add Nic Pierog, F assigned by Springfield
