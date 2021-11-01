ECHL Transactions - November 1

November 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 1, 2021:

Adirondack:

Delete Michael Vukojevic, D recalled to Utica by New Jersey [10/31]

Atlanta:

Add Tyler Parks, G assigned by Belleville

Florida:

Delete Alex Jaeckle, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Greenville:

Delete Alec Rauhauser, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Iowa:

Delete Alexander Khovanov, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Maine:

Add Patrick Shea, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brendan St-Louis, D activated from reserve

Delete J.D. Greenway, D recalled by Providence

Delete Jonathan Desbiens, F traded to Iowa

South Carolina:

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jake Massie, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Macoy Erkamps, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jean-Francois David, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F loaned to Belleville

Tulsa:

Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG

Utah:

Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Nate Clurman, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Luka Burzan, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Ken Appleby, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Nick Albano, D returned from loan to Springfield

Add Nic Pierog, F assigned by Springfield

