Growlers Ticketing Update

ST. JOHNS, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs announced the ticketing process for the games scheduled to take place at the Conception Bay South Arena.

As tickets sold at Mile One Centre will not transfer to the new venue in Conception Bay South, all tickets sold for the first six Growlers games scheduled to take place at the Mile One Centre in St. John's will be refunded to all ticket holders. Ticket refunds will be processed automatically by the Mile One Centre Box Office, for refund inquires contact the box office by phone at (709) 576-7657 or by email at boxoffice@mileonecentre.com.

Tickets for games played at the Conception Bay South Arena will be made available for purchase in the coming days as we continue to work with the Town of Conception Bay South and Public Health to determine building capacity, priority to purchase tickets will be given to current Growlers season ticket holders. The Growlers organization recognizes our loyal fan base and Growlers Nation for their patience and understanding as we navigate the issues surrounding our move from Mile One Centre.

More information, including a list of Frequently Asked Questions, can be found at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

For general Growlers ticketing inquires contact tickets@nlgrowlers.com.

