Komets Return Home Friday Night

November 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets opened the road portion of their schedule with a 4-3 loss at Kalamazoo on Saturday. The club returns home to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to take on Cincinnati on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

Last week's results

Sat 10/23 @ Kalamazoo FW 3 -KAL 4 L

About last week -- Saturday night, the Komets visited Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo for the first time since February 25, 2020. The team got an early goal from Anthony Petruzzelli at 3:40 of the first period to the give the Komets the lead. Kalamazoo would rattle off three unanswered goals in the second period to take the lead after two periods. Will Graber scored a power play goal at 11:23 to pull the Komets within one heading into the third period. In the final frame, Komet defenseman Matt Murphy tied the game at 16:49, but Matt Boudens would take a five-minute major for boarding at 18:15, giving Kalamazoo a power play. The Wings would score the go-ahead goal at 19:28 that would turn into the game winner. Goaltender Jiri Patera would get tagged with the loss, making 19 saves.

For the week - Anthony Petruzzelli, Will Graber and Matt Murphy all netted goals. Nick Jermain, Zach Tolkinen, Drake Rymsha, Conner Jones and Tyler Busch were all credited with assists. Jiri Patera made 19 saves on 23 shots, giving up four goals.

Special K's -. The Komets gave up one shorthanded goal and two power play goals on Saturday. The team has scored two power plays goals on nine changes through the first two games of the season.

Komet streaks - Defenseman Will Graber has points in the first two games of the season.

Komet leaders -

POINTS: Matt Boudens 3

GOALS: Matt Boudens 2

ASSISTS: 7, tied with one

PP GOALS: Stephen Harper 1, Will Graber 1

GW GOALS: Oliver Cooper 1

SHOTS: Matt Boudens 10

PIM: Matt Boudens 13

+/- : Will Graber 3

Murphy loaned to Belleville-- Defenseman Matt Murphy has been loaned to Belleville of the AHL after one game with the Komets.

Icing the puck- Anthony Petruzzelli has now played 181 straight games with the Komets, dating back to 2018. Nick Jermain, Tyler Busch, Zach Tolkinen and Conner Jones registered their first Komet points against Kalamazoo. Friday will be the 201st regular season meeting between Fort Wayne and Cincinnati. Saturday, the Komet travel to Wheeling to take on the Nailers for the second time this season. Sunday, the Komets travel to Toledo for 440th regular season game between the two rivals. The Komets are 223-177-12-27 all-time versus Toledo. Teams from Cincinnati and Toledo participated with the Komets in the IHL in the team's inaugural season in 1952.

Upcoming Promotions

Teddy Bear Toss, Friday, November 5th -- Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to toss on the ice after the Komets score thier first goal. The toys will be distributed around the Fort Wayne area to those in need over the holidays.

Military Appreciation Night Saturday, November 13th -- All veterans and active-duty military can show their military ID at the Coliseum ticket office and receive one FREE ticket with an adult upper area ticket purchase, courtesy of All American Stores.

Pet Detective Night Saturday, November 20th - The Komets will be wearing special Ace Ventura Pet Detective jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit Humane Fort Wayne.

Bob Chase Memorial Game Thursday, November 25th - The Komets will be wearing special blue throwback jerseys from the 1985-1986 season, courtesy of Sweetwater. The Walleye will also be wearing classic Toledo Goaldigger jerseys.

Report Card Night, Friday, December 3rd --Take your report card or a letter from a teacher showing an "A" or an "A Equivalent" to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time between now and game night to receive a completely FREE ticket courtesy of PHP. Get your tickets early!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.