Four Solar Bears Recalled to AHL San Jose

November 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the San Jose Sharks have reassigned forward Jake McGrew and goaltender Zach Émond to the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the Barracuda have recalled forward Kyle Topping and defenseman Montana Onyebuchi. The Solar Bears have also activated forward Luke Boka from the team's reserve list.

McGrew, 22, has six points (3g-3a) in three games with the Solar Bears this season.

Émond, 21, has posted a 2-1-0 record in three appearances with Orlando, along with a 3.72 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.

Topping, 21, has dished out five assists in three games with the Solar Bears.

Onyebuchi, 21, has one assist in two games with Orlando. He has also skated in two games with the Barracuda.

Boka, 22, has yet to appear in a game this season.

