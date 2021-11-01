Everblades Visit New England for Three Games

November 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The first week in November is upon us and that means the Florida Everblades will take to road for the first time in the 2021-22 season.

The Blades will make a quick jaunt to New England for three games in three days. Friday's stop will take the squad to Portland, Maine for a 7:15 pm battle with the Maine Mariners at Cross Insurance Arena. Following that single-game affair, the Everblades will head to Worcester, Mass. for a pair of contests against the Worcester Railers in the DCU Center. The puck drops Saturday night at 7:30 pm and Sunday afternoon at 3:15 pm. Sunday's contest marks the first day game of the young season for the Everblades.

With the quick trip to the northeast, Florida opens a stretch that will see six of the team's next seven games on the road. All told, the Blades will be on the road for nine of 12 games during the month of November.

After the quick trip to New England, the Everblades will return to the friendly surroundings of Hertz Arena on Wednesday, November 10 to take on the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:30 p.m. Make plans to welcome the Blades home while taking advantage of some great Hump Day deals, including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and Bud Lights. Also, college students can show a valid student ID at the box office to purchase a student ticket for only $5!

ON ICE THIS WEEK

Friday, November 5 Everblades at Maine Cross Insurance Arena 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, November 6 Everblades at Worcester DCU Center 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, November 7 Everblades at Worcester DCU Center 3:05 p.m.

NEWS AND NOTES

LOOK BACK AT LAST WEEK: The Everblades dropped two of three games to their ECHL South Division rival, the Norfolk Admirals, at Hertz Arena. All three games were decided by one goal, as Florida claimed an exciting 5-4, come from behind win last Wednesday, while Norfolk captured a 2-1 victory Friday night and a 4-3 shootout win on Saturday.

CAPTAIN EVERBLADE LEADS THE WAY: Florida captain John McCarron leads all Everblades skaters with five points and three assists. McCarron's two goals joins Jake Jaremko and Levko Koper for the team lead. With 124 career regular-season goals while donning a Blades sweater, McCarron currently ranks third in franchise history. McCarron is just 21 goals shy of Reggie Berg's all-time mark of 145. He also ranks fourth in Blades history with 164 regular-season assists, just 43 shy of Tom Buckley's team record of 207.

THE MAINE EVENT: The road trip starts with a Friday night tilt with the Maine Mariners, the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins and the AHL's Providence Bruins. The Mariners did not compete during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but back in 2019-20, Maine compiled a 32-26-4 record which was good for 68 points and a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference's North Division.

THE SERIES WITH MAINE: Friday's game will be the first matchup of the Everblades and Mariners.

SCOUTING THE MARINERS: Maine enters the new week with an overall record of 1-2-0 and is currently tied for fourth place with Worcester in the North Division. The Mariners and Worcester split a pair of games to open the year, with Maine claiming a 6-3 decision on opening night before falling 4-3 the following night. Last time out on Friday, the Mariners suffered a 2-0 shutout loss to Trois Rivieres. Through three games, Nick Master currently leads the Mariners with four points (1G, 3A), while Mathew Santos leads all current Mariners with two goals.

HATTY AND A RECALL: Maine's Eduards Tramlaks was the offensive hero on opening night, collecting a hat trick in the Mariners' 6-3 victory over Worcester. Tralmaks, who was on loan from Providence, was recalled the following day.

RIDING THE RAILS: Florida's opponent on Saturday and Sunday will be the Worcester Railers, the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Islanders and the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders, formerly known as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. The Railers did not compete during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One year earlier in 2019-20, Worcester compiled a 21-36-4 record which earned 46 points and a sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference's North Division.

THE SERIES WITH WORCESTER: The Railers captured the only previous matchup with the Everblades, a 3-2 triumph at the DCU Center on January 28, 2018. Current Blades captain John McCarron scored a short-handed goal in that contest to give Florida a 2-1 lead in the second period.

SCOUTING THE RAILERS: Worcester enters the new week with an overall record of 1-2-0 and are currently tied for fourth place with Maine in the North Division. The Railers split a pair of games with Maine to open the year, dropping a 6-3 decision on opening night before answering with a 4-3 victory of their own a day later. Worcester suffered a 6-2 setback to Adirondack in their most recent game on Wednesday, October 27. Through three games, Brent Beaudoin currently tops all Railers skaters with three points (1 G, 2 A), while Nolan Vesey has scored a team-high two goals.

PACKING THEM IN: Worcester currently leads the ECHL in average home attendance, as the Railers' opening night victory over Maine attracted 10,508 faithful from Central Massachusetts and the surrounding area. That was the largest crowd in franchise history, trailing only the throng of 12,135 that watched the team's inaugural game on October 14, 2017.

LAST SEASON: In 2020-21, the Everblades rolled to a 42-19-5-3 record and finished first in the ECHL's Eastern Conference before advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.