ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
November 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Fort Wayne's Boudens fined, suspended
Fort Wayne's Matthew Boudens has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #46, Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, on Oct. 30.
Boudens was assessed a major penalty for boarding under Rule #41.3 at 18:15 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Boudens will miss Fort Wayne's games vs. Cincinnati (Nov. 5) and at Wheeling (Nov. 6).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Rapid City's Klotz fined, suspended
Rapid City's Garrett Klotz has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #44, Rapid City at Idaho, on Oct. 30.
Klotz was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 18:38 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Klotz will miss Rapid City's games at Utah on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
