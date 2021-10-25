Toledo Walleye Weekly #1

October 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 0-1-0-0, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

October 23 at Kalamazoo (5-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

October 29 at Iowa at 8:00 p.m. (7:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

October 30 at Iowa at 8:00 p.m. (7:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, October 25 through Sunday, October 31)

Monday, October 25 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Tuesday, October 26 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, October 27 - Travel to Iowa

Thursday, October 28 - Practice TBA in Iowa

Friday, October 29 - Game at Iowa at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 30 - Game at Iowa at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 31 - No Practice

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

The Zoo wasn't too kind: Toledo opened up season twelve in Walleye history Saturday night in Kalamazoo. Two early Kwings goals put the Walleye behind 2-0 before Toledo Native Gordie Myer scored the first Walleye goal of the year at 10:50 of the first. John Albert followed up with a goal just 35 seconds to tie the score at two. Kalamazoo would net the final three goals, sending the Walleye to a 5-2 loss.

Season opener is behind us: Since the start of Walleye hockey in 2009, Toledo is 6-5-1 in season opening games. Saturday's loss was just the second ever for the Walleye away from home with a near perfect 5-2-1 road record in season opening games.

The wheels on the bus go round and round in October: Toledo will keep the bus moving in the first month of the season as all three of Toledo's games in October are on the road. The first Toledo Walleye game at the Huntington Center is set for November 6 when the Kalamazoo Wings invade Toledo. They will have five straight road games done before the home slate starts. The latest a Toledo team has started its home schedule was November 7, 2015 vs. Adirondack. Toledo played the first seven games on the road that season.

Visiting a new franchise: The latest team to enter the Central division is the Iowa Heartlanders and the Walleye will head there for back to back games this Friday and Saturday. This starts a season series that will see the Walleye and Heartlanders match up nine times in the 2021-22 campaign.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Gordie Myer (1 goal - 0 assist = 1 point)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Kaden Fulcher (0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 save %)

