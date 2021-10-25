91.9 Sports Will Broadcast 6 Lions Games
October 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions are pleased to announce the signing of a new partnership with the only 100% sports French-language radio station in the province of Quebec, the 91.9 Sports.
The Montreal radio station will broadcast six games of the Lions, five on the road and one at home, in addition to offering a weekly interview with head-coach Eric Bélanger. This partnership will allow fans from Trois-Rivières and across the province of Quebec to follow the Lions via radio or the web application.
"The visibility that 91.9 Sports will provide to the Lions is worthy of the largest professional sports teams in Quebec. In addition, it is the only French-language 100% sports radio station in Quebec, the station joins an essential aspect of the Lions brand identity, namely Quebec pride. - Mark Weightman, President and CEO of Lions
"91.9 Sports is proud to be associated with the Trois-Rivières Lions for this historic season by broadcasting 6 games. We are also determined to grow this partnership over the years to provide the best coverage for Lions fans. »- Yves Bombardier, programming director for 91.9 Sports
Here is the list of games that will be broadcast on 91.9 Sports:
November 14, 3 p.m. on the road against the Maine Mariners
December 4, 7 p.m. on the road against the Florida Everblades
December 18, 3 p.m. at home against the Mariners du Maine
January 22, 4 p.m. on the road against the Reading Royals
January 23, 3 p.m. on the road against the Reading Royals
January 30, 5 p.m. on the road against the Maine Mariners
The Trois-Rivières Lions will have a total of 27 home games and 5 games on the road broadcasted on one of his three local broadcasters, TVA Sports, 106,9 Mauricie and 91.9 Sports.
