Everblades Host Norfolk Admirals for Three Games this Week

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades' 2021-22 season opener is in the rear-view mirror, but another big week is here for the great hockey fans of Southwest Florida.

The Norfolk Admirals will be dropping anchor at Hertz Arena for a three-game series with major ECHL South Division early-season implications. The series will get underway Wednesday night at 7:30 pm before taking a night off ahead of a 7:30 pm tilt on Friday and the 7:00 pm series finale on Saturday.

ON ICE THIS WEEK

Wed, Oct 27 Everblades vs. Norfolk Hertz Arena 7:30 pm

Fri, Oct 29 Everblades vs. Norfolk Hertz Arena 7:30 pm

Sat, Oct 30 Everblades vs. Norfolk Hertz Arena 7:00 pm

NEWS AND NOTES

THIS WEEK'S FOE: The Norfolk Admirals, the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, did not compete during the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its sixth season of ECHL competition since moving from Bakersfield, Calif. in 2015, Norfolk is seeking its first ECHL postseason berth. The Admirals opened the 2021-22 season by splitting a two-game, home-and-home series with the Reading Royals. Each team won on home ice, with Norfolk posting a 5-4 overtime victory on Friday and Reading turning the tables on Saturday, with a 6-4 victory.

THE SERIES: In 25 all-time meetings with the Admirals, the Blades have dominated the series to the tune of a 19-3-3 record (.822). Wednesday's game will be the first of six meetings between the clubs this season, with the current three-game set at Hertz Arena continuing Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7:00 pm. Looking ahead, Norfolk will return the hospitality as the Everblades visit the Hampton Roads area for three games on December 8, 10 and 11.

SCOUTING THE ADMIRALS: Through the first week of the season, Norfolk forward Alex Tonge leads all ECHL skaters with six points. The Kingston, ON native and former Everblade has tallied three goals and three assists in just two games. Teammate Chase Lang is right behind Tonge on the team leaderboard with two goals and a pair of assists in Norfolk's first two games, while Karl El-Mir has also registered two goals in two games.

BLADES FALL IN OPENER: Robert Carpenter picked up his first Everblades goal, while Jake Jaremko and Michael Neville each logged an assist, but it was not enough as the Blades suffered a 5-1 setback to the Jacksonville Icemen in Saturday's season opener at Hertz Arena. Carpenter's tally at the 18:02 mark knotted the score at 1-1 and lifted 5,830 Everblades faithful into a frenzy, but four unanswered goals over the final 21:14 sealed the deal for Jacksonville. Cam Johnson registered 26 saves for Florida.

RALPH ON THE RADAR: Everblades veteran head coach Brad Ralph is closing on both his 400th win as a professional head coach and 250th victory behind the Blades bench. The veteran leader enters Wednesday's game with a 366-147-47 (.696) career mark in 12 seasons and a 234-82-28 tally in his sixth season guiding the Everblades.

