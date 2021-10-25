Joey Chestnut Eats 12 Pies in 90 Seconds in Front of over 10,000 Fans at Worcester Railers Opening Night Saturday

Worcester Railers emcee Adam Webster crowns Joey Chestnut the Champion

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) witnessed the World's Top Professional Eater, Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws), eat 12 pies in 90 seconds in front of the second-largest crowd in franchise history (10,508) fans at the team's home opener on Saturday night at the DCU Center.

Joey Chestnut competed against four teams of two people each, eight total, during the first intermission on ice. Each team was offered a $1,000 cash prize if they ate more pies than Chestnut. The closest team to Chestnut's 12 was seven.

Each pie was 12 inches large and weighed four ounces. To put that in perspective Chestnut ate a grand total of 3 pounds of blueberry-flavored Table Talk Pies.

The Worcester Railers defeated the Maine Mariners 4-3.

