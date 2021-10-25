Thunder Weekly, October 25

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita began the season this past weekend with a pair of games against Allen. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Saturday, October 23

Wichita at Allen, 7-0 W recap

Sunday, October 24

Wichita at Allen, 6-3 L recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, October 29

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Opening Night, presented by UBuildIt and Poster Schedule Giveaway, presented by EMC Insurance, Oliver's Sports, and Wichita Brewing Company. Buy tickets here.

Saturday, October 30

Wheeling at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Block Party. Buy tickets here.

WICHITA

HOME: 0-0-0-0

AWAY: 1-1-0-0

OVERALL: 1-1-0-0

Last 10: 1-1-0-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Western Conference, 80 points, .667 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, Stephen Johnson, Andrew Shewfelt, 2

Assists: Matteo Gennaro, 4

Points: Matteo Gennaro, 5

+/-: Nick Minerva, +3

PIM: Nick Minerva, Alex Peters, 7

WEEKEND SPLIT - Wichita opened up the 2021-22 season with a pair of games against arch rival, Allen. The Thunder won on Friday in convincing style, 7-0 and lost on Saturday night, 6-3. Wichita is now 15-13-2 when opening up the season on the road and 17-10-3 all-time on Opening Night.

FRANCHISE MARK - Wichita knocked off Allen on Friday by a 7-0 margin, which is a new franchise high for a road win to start the season. The franchise high between home and road was set in 1997-98 when the Thunder blew out Fort Worth by a 16-1 final. It was only the second shutout recorded in team history on Opening Night. The last time Wichita blanked its opponent to open the season came in 2004-05 when the Thunder beat Topeka, 2-0.

RETURNING HOME - Wichita returns home to INTRUST Bank Arena this weekend. The Thunder have opened their season on the road for the past two years. Wichita went four years in a row opening at home prior to last year.

TEAM LEAD - Matteo Gennaro picked up where he left off from a season ago, collecting five points this past weekend. He recorded four helpers on Friday and added a goal on Saturday. He had a career-high 56 points (26g, 30a) in 61 games last season for the Thunder.

GOOSE EGG - Evan Buitenhuis stopped 30 shots on Friday night to collect his sixth career shutout. He has four since coming to Wichita when he was acquired in a trade last season.

CAREER HIGHS - Stephen Johnson set two new career highs on Friday night. He recorded his first multi-goal game and first three-point outing as a pro. Johnson followed that up with an assist on Saturday night.

FIRST TIMER - The Wheeling Nailers come to town on Saturday night, which will be their first-ever trip to the Air Capital. The Thunder made a trip out East to West Virginia last March to face the Nailers at WesBanco Arena. Wichita went 2-1 during the road trip.

