ECHL Transactions - October 25

October 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 25, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Zach Wilkie, D

Norfolk:

Scott Kirton, F

Wheeling:

Joe Murdaca, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG

Kansas City:

Delete Evan Moyse, G released as EBUG [10/24]

Tulsa:

Add Jake Pappalardo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jake Pappalardo, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Justin Almeida, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)

Delete Billy Higgins, G released as EBUG

