ECHL Transactions - October 25
October 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 25, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Zach Wilkie, D
Norfolk:
Scott Kirton, F
Wheeling:
Joe Murdaca, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG
Kansas City:
Delete Evan Moyse, G released as EBUG [10/24]
Tulsa:
Add Jake Pappalardo, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jake Pappalardo, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Justin Almeida, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)
Delete Billy Higgins, G released as EBUG
