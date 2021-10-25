K-Wings Weekly: Opening Night Win, Two-Game Home Weekend

OVERALL RECORD: 1-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, head into the second week of the regular season after a thrilling 5-2 victory over the Toledo Walleye on Opening Night last Saturday at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings' host the Cincinnati Cyclones for the first time Friday at 7:00 p.m. The game will be the first of the team's popular $2 Friday promotions this season. Fans can take advantage of $2 hot dogs, sodas and beers from 6:00 p.m. when gates open until 8:00 p.m.

Saturday is Kalamazoo's famous Orange Ice game, the first of five colored ice games this season. The K-Wings host the defending Kelly Cup Champion Fort Wayne Komets for the first time at 7:00 p.m. Fans who dress up for Halloween can take part in a costume contest during the intermission.

RESULTS

Saturday, Oct. 23 - Kalamazoo 5, Toledo 2 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The K-Wings and Walleye hit the ice for both teams' first official game in 591 days and the first of nine meetings this season. Kalamazoo opened up a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes of the game, after Erik Bradford knocked in a rebound for a short-handed goal and Max Humitz buried a one-timer 57 seconds later. Toledo responded with two goals 35 seconds apart to even the score, but Brenden Miller fired home the eventual game-winner and Humitz added a second marker with 4.5 seconds left in a wild first period that saw six combined goals. Tanner Sorenson made it 5-2 just 55 seconds into the middle frame with a fancy breakaway move that will be an early candidate for Goal of the Year. Goaltender Trevor Gorsuch stopped 34 of 36 in his K-Wings debut.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Oct. 29 - Cincinnati vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Oct. 30 - Fort Wayne vs Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

10/21 - Goaltender Jet Greaves recalled from loan by Cleveland (AHL).

10/21 - Goaltender Kade Phipps signed to a standard player contract.

10/23 - Forward Denis Smirnov signed to a standard player contract.

FAST FACTS

- Erik Bradford scored Kalamazoo's first goal since March 8, 2020 (594 days).

- Rookie Max Humitz scored two goals in his first period of ECHL hockey.

- Forward Greg Betzold recorded his first point since November 9, 2019 (714 days).

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo scored five goals in the first 20 minutes, 55 seconds of the season.

- The K-Wings and Walleye combined for six first period goals Saturday.

- 10 different skaters recorded a point for Kalamazoo in the season opener.

STATISTICAL LEADERS (PRESEASON)

POINTS: 2 - Max Humitz, Tanner Sorenson

GOALS: 2 - Max Humitz

ASSISTS: 1 - Seven different players

PLUS/MINUS: +3 - Erik Bradford, Giovanni Vallati

PIMS: 2 - Four different players

PP GOALS: 0 - N/A

SH GOALS: 1 - Erik Bradford

GW GOALS: 1 - Brenden Miller

SHOTS: 4 - Max Humitz, Matheson Iacopelli

WINS: 1 - Trevor Gorsuch

GAA: 2.00 - Trevor Gorsuch

SAVE %: .944 - Trevor Gorsuch

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 0/1 (0%)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 2/3 (66.7%)

The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets and American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.

