ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
October 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Kansas City's Robidoux fined, suspended
Kansas City's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #15, Iowa at Kansas City, on Oct. 23.
Robidoux was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing under Rule #50.5 at 10:46 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Robidoux will miss Kansas City's games vs. Tulsa (Oct. 27), vs. Wheeling (Oct. 29), at Tulsa (Oct. 30) and vs. Allen (Nov. 6).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Kansas City's Mychan fined, suspended
Kansas City's Jesse Mychan has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #15, Iowa at Kansas City, on Oct. 23.
Mychan was assessed a game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 10:46 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Mychan will miss Kansas City's games vs. Tulsa (Oct. 27) and vs. Wheeling (Oct. 29).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Worcester's Thompson fined, suspended
Worcester's Paul Thompson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #21, Maine at Worcester, on Oct. 23.
Thompson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-footing infraction at 5:26 of the third period.
Thompson will miss Worcester's game at Adirondack on Oct. 27.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
