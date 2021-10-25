Komets Start Defense of Kelly Cup with Win

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets opened their 70th anniversary season with a win over the Wheeling Nailers 4-3 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night. The team will have a week off before playing its first road game next Saturday night at Kalamazoo. The Komets return home for Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, November 5th at 8:00 p.m. versus Cincinnati.

Last week's results

Sat 10/23 vs Wheeling FW 4 -WHL 3 W

About last week-- After gaining 13 wins last season against the Nailers, the Komets' success continued as captain Matt Boudens notched a pair of goals and added an assist. Reigning playoff MVP Stephen Harper would score the first goal of the season on a power play at 13:09 of the first period. The Komets had to battle back from a two-goal deficit in the second period to gain the victory. Oliver Cooper notched the game-winner at 12:36 of the third period. Goaltender Jiri Patera would make 25 saves, getting the win in his Komet debut.

For the week- Matt Boudens led the Komets with two goals and an assist. Oliver Cooper scored one goal and Stephen Harper was credited with a goal and an assist. Defenseman Marcus McIvor and rookie forward Shawn Boudrias both added assists. Netminder Jiri Patera collected a win facing 28 shots and giving up three goals.

Special K's- The Komets skated shorthanded only twice on opening night, successfully killing off both opportunities. The club skated with the man advantage four times resulting in one power-play goal.

Komet streaks- Anthony Petruzzelli has played in 180 straight games with the Komets. Including the Kelly Cup Finals, Stephen Harper has scored a goal in four straight games.

Komet leaders- Matt Boudens leads the team with three points, two goals, and four minutes in penalties.

Icing the puck- Matt Boudens was named the 37th captain in Komets' history Saturday night. The Komets have now won 45 home openers in the team's 70-year history. The Komets are 36-15-6-1 all-time versus Wheeling. Next Saturday's game in Kalamazoo will be the 453rd meeting between the two teams. The Komets are 233-166-37-16 all-time versus the Wings.

Upcoming Promotions

Military Appreciation Night Saturday, November 13th -- All veterans and active-duty military can show their military ID at the Coliseum ticket office and receive one FREE ticket with an adult upper area ticket purchase courtesy of All American Stores.

Pet Detective Night Saturday, November 20th - The Komets will be wearing special Ace Ventura Pet Detective jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit Humane Fort Wayne.

Bob Chase Memorial Game Thursday, November 25th - The Komets will be wearing special blue throwback jerseys from the 1985-1986 season courtesy of Sweetwater. The Walleye will also be wearing classic Toledo Goaldigger jerseys.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

