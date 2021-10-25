Gladiators Prepare for Home Opener on Friday

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (0-1-0-0) will open their home schedule on Friday, Oct. 29 at Gas South Arena when they take on the Orlando Solar Bears (1-0-0-0) at 7:00 PM. The Gladiators last played a regular season game at home on Mar. 6, 2020. Atlanta will honor veteran captain Derek Nesbitt and his 300th professional goal that he scored on Jan. 29, 2020.

A Look Ahead

The home opener for Atlanta on Friday is the only game for the Glads this week. Despite starting the season on the road, 10 of the next 12 games for Atlanta will be played at home at Gas South Arena.

Last Week's Recap

The Gladiators began the season Saturday on the road with a 3-1 loss to Orlando. Nesbitt scored the only goal of the game for Atlanta in the first period. The captain now has 308 professional goals under his belt. Glads goaltender Tyler Parks made 23 saves on 26 shots. Orlando's Jake McGrew tabbed three assists and Aaron Luchuk recorded the game-winning goal and a helper. Atlanta outshot Orlando 28-26. BOX SCORE

Transaction Report

Oct. 24 - G Tyler Parks Recalled to Belleville

Oct. 19 - F Matt Wedman recalled to Belleville

Oct. 19 - F Mike Turner signed to SPC from PTO

Oct. 19 - F Carlos Fornaris signed to SPC from PTO

Oct. 18 - F Aaron Ryback released from PTO

Oct. 18 - F Jake Hamilton released from PTO

*SPC - Standard Player Contract

*PTO - Professional Tryout

--

