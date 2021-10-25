Growlers Statement Regarding Ticketing

ST. JOHNS, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers organization acknowledges and apologizes to the public, our passionate fanbase, sponsors, and community partners for the current inability to purchase tickets for upcoming Growlers games. The ticketing issue with Mile One Centre is currently beyond our control.

The Growlers organization has been notified that St. John's Sports and Entertainment is working with Mile One Centre ticketing staff and their ticketing provider to rectify the outstanding issues surrounding the availability of single-game tickets. Unfortunately, there is currently no timeline as to when tickets will be made available for purchase.

The Growlers' first home game is scheduled for Friday, November 5th. After a long 18 month pause, Growlers ownership, staff and players are deeply discouraged that the hard work and resources that have been dedicated to navigating a successful return to Mile One Centre may not be fully realized by our fans and the downtown core. We are appreciative of the Mayor's direct involvement and support with helping to resolve the matter. We will continue to work expeditiously to find a resolution.

Fans can stay up to date with the current ticking situation by following the Growlers on social media or subscribing to our single-game tickets waitlist located at nlgrowlers.com/singletickets.

