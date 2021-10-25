Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week

INDY FUEL WEEK 1 RESULTS: 0-1-0-0, 0-1-0-0 Overall

Saturday, October 23 - Fuel 2 vs Cincinnati 3:

Opening the 2021-22 campaign at home, the Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night. A late third-period goal by Mason Mitchell handed the Cyclones the win in game one of the 2021-22 season.

INDY FUEL WEEK 2 SCHEDULE:

Saturday, October 30 - Fuel at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m. ET, Heritage Bank Center)

GOING ON THE ROAD

After opening up the 2021-22 campaign at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, the Fuel will head to Cincinnati on Saturday night for their only game of the weekend. Indy played one preseason game at Heritage Bank Center and lost 4-1. After dropping their home opener 3-2, the Fuel will be looking to bounce back on Saturday night.

BOUNCING BACK

Falling to the Cyclones 3-2, Doug Christiansen has a full week of practice before facing Cincinnati again on Saturday. "I think we need to be in a little bit better shape," said Christiansen. "But there's only one game to get into game shape. That's really hard. I think we can work a little bit on that and then at the same token clean up some of those mental mistakes because that was really what cost us the game (on Saturday)."

OIL DROPS:

Mike Lee picked up two assists in his first game on Saturday

Lee is tied for third among ECHL defensemen in points

After scoring a hat trick in Indy's second preseason game, Brent Gates scored Indy's lone power play goal on Saturday

Cale Morris made his first start in a Fuel uniform

Morris stopped 26 of 29 shots

Team Notes

Four players played their first game in a Fuel uniform on Saturday night

Kirill Chaika and Christopher Cameron played their first pro games on Saturday

Indy went 1-for-5 on the power play over the weekend but went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill

Three out of Indy's first six games will be against Cincinnati

