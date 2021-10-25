Former Solar Bears Goaltender Connor Ingram Makes NHL Debut

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce that goaltender Connor Ingram made his NHL debut on Sunday evening with the Nashville Predators, becoming the eighth former member of the Solar Bears to reach the NHL after first developing with the ECHL club.

Ingram, 24, got the start in goal for the Predators in a 5-2 road win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, recording 33 saves on 35 shots against for his first career NHL victory.

A former third-round selection, 88th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL Draft, Ingram was assigned to the Solar Bears by the Lightning during the 2018-19 season, and recorded an 8-2-0 record in 13 appearances, posting a 2.81 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and one shutout. He was Orlando's starting netminder that spring in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, playing every minute in net for the Solar Bears in a 10-game postseason run that included a 5-2-3 record, a 1.94 GAA and a .935 save percentage. His five playoff wins are a Solar Bears record for postseason victories by a goaltender in a single year.

Ingram has played the majority of his career in the American Hockey League with the Milwaukee Admirals, Chicago Wolves and Syracuse Crunch, appearing in 95 career games with a 56-26-8 record, a 2.23 GAA, a .922 save percentage and 12 shutouts. He is a two-time AHL All-Star, and was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team in 2019-20.

In addition to his ECHL tenure with Orlando, Ingram also appeared with the Adirondack Thunder during the 2017-18 season, and with Swedish club IF Björklöven during the 2020-21 campaign.

Prior to turning pro, the Imperial, Saskatchewan native played major junior hockey for the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, where he went 81-50-18 in 158 career appearances with a 2.68 GAA, a .918 save percentage and 12 shutouts.

Solar Bears NHL debuts:

Darcy Kuemper - Minnesota Wild - Feb. 12, 2013 at Vancouver

Garret Sparks - Toronto Maple Leafs - Nov. 30, 2015 vs. Edmonton

Christopher Gibson - New York Islanders - Jan. 2, 2016 at Pittsburgh

Mike Liambas - Nashville Predators - Dec. 3, 2016 vs. New Jersey

Jack Rodewald - Ottawa Senators - Oct. 27, 2017 at New Jersey

Kasimir Kaskisuo - Toronto Maple Leafs - Nov. 16, 2019 at Pittsburgh

Mason Marchment - Toronto Maple Leafs - Jan. 2, 2020 at Winnipeg

Connor Ingram - Nashville Predators - Oct. 24, 2021 at Minnesota

