Toledo Continues to be House of Horrors as Saints Lose in Walk-Off Fashion 4-3

TOLEDO, OH - The St. Paul Saints played the perfect game against the Toledo Mud Hens for seven innings. Unfortunately, they have become all too accustomed to losing leads late at Fifth Third Field. For the third time in seven games (all losses) the Saints led going into the bottom of the ninth only to lose 4-3 on a walk-off single by an .094 hitter.

Jason Garcia started for the Saints and was masterful. He put two runners on in the first inning on an infield single and a one out walk, but got out of the jam with a double play.

Garcia did not allow another hit until there were two outs in the sixth inning, at which point he departed for reliever Edgar Garcia. Edgar got a foul out to end the inning. Jason Garcia went 5.2 shutout innings allowing two hits while walking two and fanning six.

With the Saints leading 3-0 in the eighth the Mud Hens finally got on the board. Reliever Chris Nunn hit the leadoff hitter Christin Stewart and walked Brady Policelli. A fielder's choice put runners at the corners. A groundout by Riley Greene scored Stewert and sent Robson to second cutting the Saints lead to 3-1. Ian Gibaut came out of the bullpen and Spencer Torkelson ripped an RBI double to right making it 3-2. Torkelson stole third, but Gibaut fanned Kody Clemens to end the inning.

Gibaut started the ninth and walked the leadoff hitter Aderlin Rodriguez. Josh Lester flew out to left and Ryan Kreidler grounded into a fielder's choice. Gibaut was one strike away from ending the game when Stewart doubled off the wall in right scoring Kreidler to tie the game. The Saints went to the bullpen for Vinny Nittoli to face Policelli who was 9-94 on the season. A wild pitch moved Stewart to third. Policelli hit a ground ball up the middle just past a diving Drew Maggi at short that scored the winning run. It was the third walk-off loss for the Saints against the Mud Hens this season.

The Saints jumped out to the early lead in the first. Newly minted Twins Minor League Player of the Year, Jose Miranda, led off the game with a double down the right field line. With two outs Mark Contreras singled through the shift on the right side that drove home Miranda giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

With two outs and nobody on in the second the Saints found a way to plate a couple of runs. David Bañuelos started it with a double to left-center. Drew Stankiewicz knocked him home with a single to right giving the Saints a 2-0 lead. Miranda then doubled down the third base line making it 3-0. Miranda finished the night 4-5 with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored.

The same two teams meet in game two of the five-game series on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field at 5:35 p.m. central. The Saints send RHP Derek Law (1-1, 2.84) against Mud Hens RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (8-3, 3.44). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

