Shrimp Go Hitless with Runners in Scoring Position in Loss to Stripers

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving eight men on base on Wednesday, falling 6-1 to the Gwinnett Stripers in game one of a five-game set at Coolray Field.

Jacksonville (73-53, 4-2) was outhit by Gwinnett (69-56, 1-5) 10-4, and was unable to capitalize on six walks drawn in the contest.

The Stripers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Travis Demeritte launched a two-run homer to score Drew Waters, who had led off the frame with a single against Nick Neidert (loss, 6-4).

Jacksonville cut the deficit in half in the second as Gwinnett starter Bryce Elder walked the bases loaded with nobody out. Joe Dunand hit into a double play, which plated Lorenzo Quintana, but the Jumbo Shrimp were unable to produce any further offense in the frame.

The Stripers scored two more in the fifth when Cristian Pache singled home Yolmer Sanchez, who had opened the inning with a single of his own. Waters scored on a wild pitch one batter later after reaching on an error.

Neidert gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.

Sanchez and Riley Unroe reached on a single and walk respectively to begin the seventh, and both scored on an RBI single from Pache to extend the advantage to 6-1.

The Gwinnett bullpen worked five scoreless innings in relief, striking out seven, with Trevor Kelley (win, 3-4) picking up the victory.

Game two of the series is set for Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with righty Jason Alexander (0-1, 2.79) set to toe the bump for Jacksonville against Gwinnett right-hander Jose Rodriguez (6-5, 5.15).

Coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. on ESPN 690 and online at espn690.com and on the MiLB First Pitch app.

