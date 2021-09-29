Fox and Melendez Lead Chasers to Series-Opening Win over I-Cubs

DES MOINES, Iowa - Centerfielder Lucius Fox and catcher MJ Melendez each finished one hit shy of hitting for the cycle, combining to drive in four of the Omaha Storm Chasers 10 runs in a 10-5 win over the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

With the win, Omaha (70-56, 4-2) clinches the season series against Iowa (51-75, 1-5), posting a 21-16 record against the I-Cubs with four scheduled games remaining.

The Storm Chasers took their initial lead in the second inning, when Melendez tripled down the right-field line before scoring on an RBI triple from right fielder Erick Mejia. It was the second game this season with two triples for Omaha and the first since May 4 vs. St. Paul. Omaha extended its lead in the third inning when Fox doubled, stole second, and score on a sacrifice fly from first baseman Nick Pratto.

Left-hander Marcelo Martinez (Win, 5-7) held the I-Cubs to three hits across 5.1 innings, but yielded a game-tying, two-run homer to Jared Young in the third.

Omaha retook the lead for good in the fifth, scoring four runs on two hits, three walks, and an error. Following a leadoff double by second baseman Angelo Castellano, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Pratto, and third baseman Emmanuel Rivera drew three consecutive walks against left-hander Bryan Hudson (Loss, 0-1) to force in the first run of the inning. Witt Jr. scored on a missed catch error by second baseman Levi Jordan before Pratto and Rivera scored on a two-run double from Melendez.

Melendez finished the game 3-for-5 with a double, triple, and two RBIs. Melendez has 99 RBIs this season, second-most in Minor League Baseball.

Fox added a pair to the Chasers' tally in the sixth, lofting a two-run homer over the left-field fence. He finished the game 3-for-5 with a double, home run, and two RBIs, extending his hitting streak to a season-best eight games.

Iowa scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run homer from Tyler Ladendorf.

The Storm Chasers rounded out their scoring with a solo home run from left fielder Dairon Blanco in the top of the seventh, while the I-Cubs scored their final run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI double from Brennan Davis.

Right-hander Jose Cuas made his Triple-A debut in the eighth, completing a scoreless inning thanks to a diving catch from Witt Jr. in shallow left field.

With two home runs on Wednesday, the Storm Chasers have hit 14 home runs during the Triple-A Final Stretch, amounting to a $700 donation from Minor League Baseball to B&B Sports Academy. Whichever Triple-A team finishes the Triple-A Final Stretch with the most home runs earns an additional $5000 donation to their selected charity.

The Storm Chasers continue their season-ending, five-game series against the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park in Des Moines on Thursday, when right-hander Brandon Barker (2-3, 8.05) faces Iowa right-hander Matt Swarmer (3-8, 5.22). First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. and coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

