Red Wings Homestand Highlights - Wednesday, September 29-Sunday, October 3

The Rochester Red Wings begin the final five-game homestand on Wednesday, September 29. Below are the promotional highlights for the series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees).

Wednesday, September 29 - 6:05 p.m., gates open at 5

All Tickets $5 - All 100 and 200 level seating bowl tickets are just $5.

Pirate Hat Giveaway - The first 1,000 kids will receive a pirate hat courtesy of the Pirate Toy Fund.

Thursday, September 30 - 6:05 p.m., gates open at 5

Happy Hour -Enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Light drafts at the 10th Inning Bar from 5-6 p.m.

Friday, October 1 - 6:05 p.m., gates open at 5

Conehead Talking Bobblehead - The first 750 adults (21+) will get a Conehead Talking Bobblehead presented by Nolan's Rentals and Frontier Communications.

Saturday, October 2 - 6:05 p.m., gates open at 5

Fan Appreciation Night - The Red Wings staff will be passing out free items between every half inning.

2022 Magnet Schedule - The first 2,000 fans will receive a 2022 Magnet Schedule courtesy of Monroe Extinguisher.

Postgame Fireworks - Postgame fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

Sunday, October 3 - 1:05 p.m., gates open at noon

Kids Run the Bases - All kids can run the bases after the game presented by The Burger Bar at Pittsford Wegmans.

