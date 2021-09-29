Norfolk Drops Series Opener to Durham at Home

The Norfolk Tides opened up this five-game series against the Durham Bulls with a 4-1 loss. The Tides look to end the season winning this series against the Bulls, after going 13-18 against them all year.

With the bases loaded the Bulls were to score off a two-run single by Bulls Esteban Quiroz in the first inning put the Bulls up 2-0. To start off the inning, Taylor Walls doubled, then Josh Lowe and Jordan Luplow were walked to load the bases. The two-run single with two outs allowed the Bulls to go up over the Tides.

The Tides loaded the bases themselves in the second inning, but were unable to score anyone. Rylan Bannon walked, while Zach Jarret and J.C. Escarra singled to load the bases with only one out. The Bulls stood strong defensively gettin the two outs they needed to end the ending off a strikeout and a ground out.

Adley Rutschman and Rylan Bannon worked together to score the first run for the Tides. The Tides were held scoreless through four innings and came within one run in the fifth inning. Adley Rutschman singled for his second hit of the game and advanced into scoring position after a wild pitch by Bulls Dietrich Enns. With a one-run double by Rylan Bannon the Tides were only within one run of the Bulls at 2-1.

Ryan Boldt for the Bulls scores a run in the seventh inning, after the Bulls last scored in the first. He was walked to lead off the inning, but he advanced all the way to third off a steal and a ground out. He scored from third after the Tides failed to get him out at third on a fielder's choice. The Bull went up 3-1 with their three runs coming off four hits.

A home run in the ninth inning by Vidal Brujan put the Bulls up 4-1 as they closed out the game in the ninth. The Tides came into the bottom of the ninth down three runs ready to make a comeback. The Bulls decided to bring out their seventh pitcher Chris Mazza to pitch in the ninth. Mazza was able to pop out Mason McCoy and strike out Robert Neustrom two bring Rutschman up with two outs. A fly out ended the game with the Tides losing behind Rutschman's big night.

Rutschman had a great offensive and defensive night. Rutschman hit 2-for-4 on the night with one run scored. He is on a seven game hitting-streak which is his season-high with the Tides this year. While catching, he was able to throw out two attempted base stealers in the game. He was almost able to get three base runners, but the ball hit the ground resulting in the ball being a little late to the bag on his throw to second. This is the first game with the Tides that Ruthschman has gotten more than one base runner out. He had done so twice previously with Double-A Bowie earlier this year.

Ofelky Peralta was the starter for the Tides as he pitched for 5.0 innings, finishing with four hits, two runs, three walks, and two strikeouts. After giving up two hits and two walks in the first inning that resulted in two runs being scored for the Bulls, Peralta held the Bulls scoreless through four innings. The two runs given up were the least amount of walks given up in the three games he has played against the Bulls this year.

The Tides lost after only scoring one run in the fifth inning off a Rylan Bannon one-run double. This loss outs the Tides 0-1 in the series with the next game being a noon game on Thursday, September 30 for the last game of the month. Join the Tides at 12:05 p.m. for Business Special Matinee with the gates opening at 11 a.m.

