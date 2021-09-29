Bisons Come out Swinging to Defeat Mets, 7-3

Four pitches into the game, it was 1-0. Then with one more pitch, it was 2-0. And by the time five Bisons had had their chance at the plate, the Herd was already up 4-0.

The Bisons jumped all over the Mets, using a four-run first inning to secure a 7-3 victory over Syracuse, Wednesday night from NBT Bank Stadium. Tyler White punctuated the early offense and Kevin Smith and Gregory Polanco also homered as the Herd improved to 5-1 in Triple-A baseball's "Final Stretch"

The Herd must have been anxious to get back to baseball after having both Monday and Tuesday off after closing out their home schedule with four straight wins. After Forrest Wall grounded out on the second pitch of the game, the next three Bisons batters took their swings on the first pitch they saw from Syracuse's starter, Jordan Yamamoto. Otto Lopez lined a single to right and Smith flied his 27th double of the year out to left-center to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead. Polanco then singled off the glove of Mets shortstop Drew Jackson to bring Smith for the 2-0 advantage.

It's no surprise Triple-A East's lead in walks was a little more patient at the plate when he got his chance. White saw three more offerings that the previous four batters to find the one he liked, crushing a full-count pitch out to centerfield for his 13th home run of the season.

With the Bisons up 4-1 in the third inning, Smith added to his impressive season with a milestone home run. Leading off the frame, the Bisons 2021 Team MVP launched his club-best 20th home run of the season. Along with the first inning double, the home run gave Smith 67 RBI on the season.

But the biggest bat in the lineup Wednesday belonged to Polanco. The red-hot outfielder went 4-5 at the plate, adding another single and a double that sandwiched a titanic two-run home run to centerfield in the fifth inning that put the game out of reach.

Casey Lawrence started for the Bisons and delivered another winning effort, allowing just three runs on four hits in five innings of work. The veteran hurler is now 7-2 with the Bisons and is undefeated in his last eight outings with the club.

At 5-1, the Bisons did get a little help on the out-of-town scoreboard Wednesday night as previously undefeated Nashville fell in Indy and are now also 5-1. Durham, however, won again in Norfolk and remain 6-0 in the Triple-A final stretch.

