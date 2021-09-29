Eastman strong outing spoiled by WooSox Rally

(Allentown, Pa) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-71) starting pitcher Colton Eastman turned in the longest outing by any IronPigs pitcher this season. He pitched 6 2/3 innings without allowing a run. The Worcester Red Sox (70-54) rallied late to win 2-1.

Mickey Moniak blasted his 15th home run of the season against Raynel Espinal in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead. Eastman turned in 6 1/3 no-hitting innings before Ronaldo Hernandez hit a single up the middle with one out in the top of the seventh inning. Jeff Singer replaced Eastman with two outs in the inning and proceeded to strikeout Johan Mieses to end the inning.

Triston Casas hit a sacrifice fly against Singer in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game at 1-1. Mike Adams (1-1) gave up the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning when Tate Matheny scored on a fielder's choice.

Geoff Hartlieb (3-2) earned the win by pitching a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning. Stephen Gonsalves earned his first save of the season by pitching a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning.

Lehigh Valley and Worcester play at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park.

