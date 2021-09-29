Knights Drop Opener in Memphis 12-1

September 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(MEMPHIS, TN) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game one of the five-game series against the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 12-1 on Wednesday afternoon from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN.

RHP Johan Domínguez (0-1, 16.50) started for the Knights and was saddled with the loss after he allowed eight runs over three innings of work. Making just his second career Triple-A start, Domínguez allowed two home runs on the day. He gave up a three-run home run in the first inning to Justin Williams and then allowed a three-run home run to Conner Capel in the third. The Redbirds hit four home runs on the afternoon. Capel had two of them.

In relief for the Knights, LHP Kyle Kubat allowed three runs on three hits over 1.2 innings pitched. RHP Will Carter followed Kubat and allowed just one hit over 1.2 innings pitched and LHP Kodi Medeiros tossed a scoreless seventh inning after Carter.

Charlotte's lone run came in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI single by Matt Reynolds, who finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with the RBI. He later pitched the bottom of the eighth inning and allowed one run on three hits in the inning.

In all, the Knights recorded six hits on the day. Charlotte left fielder Blake Rutherford connected on his team-high 29th double of the season in the top of the eighth inning and is currently tied for third in the Triple-A East in that category.

With the loss on Wednesday, the Knights dropped to 2-4 over "The Final Stretch" of the season. The Knights have just four games left for the 2021 campaign.

The Knights will continue the five-game series against the Redbirds on Thursday night with first pitch set for 7:45 p.m. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.