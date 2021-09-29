No. 6 Prospect Roansy Contreras Recalled by Pittsburgh

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that they have recalled their No. 6 prospect, right-handed pitcher Roansy Contreras, to start in tonight's game vs. Chicago (NL). He will be the fourth active member of the Indianapolis Indians roster to make his debut in 2021, following outfielder Troy Stokes Jr., starting pitcher Max Kranick and reliever Shea Spitzbarth.

Contreras, 21, made his Triple-A debut with Indianapolis on Sept. 22 at Omaha. He tossed 3.2 innings in his first start and allowed one run on four hits and one walk. He threw 42 of his 65 pitches for strikes and recorded six of his 11 outs via strikeout.

He was named Altoona's Opening Day starter and went 3-2 with a 2.65 ERA (16er/54.1ip), 76 strikeouts, 0.90 WHIP and .185 average against (37-for-200) in 12 starts this season. He spent almost two months on the injured list after suffering a forearm injury and was activated on Sept. 1.

The Dominican Republic native was rated by Baseball America as the Yankees' No. 13 prospect prior to the season before being traded to Pittsburgh on Jan. 24, 2021. He was originally signed by New York (AL) as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2016.

