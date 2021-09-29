No. 6 Prospect Roansy Contreras Recalled by Pittsburgh
September 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that they have recalled their No. 6 prospect, right-handed pitcher Roansy Contreras, to start in tonight's game vs. Chicago (NL). He will be the fourth active member of the Indianapolis Indians roster to make his debut in 2021, following outfielder Troy Stokes Jr., starting pitcher Max Kranick and reliever Shea Spitzbarth.
Contreras, 21, made his Triple-A debut with Indianapolis on Sept. 22 at Omaha. He tossed 3.2 innings in his first start and allowed one run on four hits and one walk. He threw 42 of his 65 pitches for strikes and recorded six of his 11 outs via strikeout.
He was named Altoona's Opening Day starter and went 3-2 with a 2.65 ERA (16er/54.1ip), 76 strikeouts, 0.90 WHIP and .185 average against (37-for-200) in 12 starts this season. He spent almost two months on the injured list after suffering a forearm injury and was activated on Sept. 1.
The Dominican Republic native was rated by Baseball America as the Yankees' No. 13 prospect prior to the season before being traded to Pittsburgh on Jan. 24, 2021. He was originally signed by New York (AL) as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2016.
Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 29, 2021
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (59-65) vs. Nashville Sounds (68-56) - Indianapolis Indians
- No. 6 Prospect Roansy Contreras Recalled by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Fox and Melendez Lead Chasers to Series-Opening Win over I-Cubs - Omaha Storm Chasers
- I-Cubs Drop Fifth Straight - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Drop Opener in Memphis 12-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Kick off Final Series of the Season in Style - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 29, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Shrimp Go Hitless with Runners in Scoring Position in Loss to Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- No. 6 Prospect Roansy Contreras Recalled by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- September 29 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 29, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Homestand Highlights - Wednesday, September 29-Sunday, October 3 - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (59-65) vs. Nashville Sounds (68-56)
- No. 6 Prospect Roansy Contreras Recalled by Pittsburgh
- No. 6 Prospect Roansy Contreras Recalled by Pittsburgh
- This Week at Victory Field, September 29-October 3
- Castro Named Triple-A East Player of the Week