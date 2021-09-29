RailRiders Grab Early Lead in 10-6 Victory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A four-run first inning led the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 10-6 victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday night at Frontier Field.

The RailRiders made a statement in the top of the first, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring four runs while chasing Red Wings starter Cade Cavalli after only seven hitters. Consecutive singles by Ryan LaMarre, Greg Allen and Max McDowell plated the runs.

Rochester struck back with a run against Matt Krook in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Jake Noll. Krook (6-5) allowed three runs, all unearned, in 5.0 innings of work, striking out seven and walking two while allowing three hits. The left-hander's ERA dropped to a staff-leading 3.17 (min. 75.0 IP).

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored four more to take an 8-1 lead in the top of the third against Mario Sanchez, with a Kyle Holder three-run double sparking the outburst. The Red Wings answered with two in the bottom of the frame thanks to three RailRiders errors.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Red Wings plated two more runs against Braden Bristo to cut the deficit to 8-5. Rochester brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the inning, but Greg Weissert stranded the bases loaded.

Allen blasted a two-run home run off Carson Teel in the top of the seventh to extend the RailRiders lead to 10-5. It was part of a huge night for the outfielder, who finished 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Rochester stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, and in the bottom of the ninth the Red Wings tallied another unearned run against Nick Nelson to narrow the gap to 10-6. However, the rally ended there as Nelson settled down to secure the victory.

POSTGAME NOTES: The RailRiders committed six errors in the game tying a SWB franchise record achieved twice during the 1997 season, last done on July 4 against Rochester... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sports a 3-3 record in the Triple-A Final Stretch, and has hit eight home runs to raise $400 for Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball through Minor League Baseball's Homers that Help initiative.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday night at Frontier Field. RHP Clarke Schmidt (0-1, 2.75) gets the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while LHP Ben Braymer (7-8, 5.89) gets the call for Rochester. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with coverage on the RailRiders Baseball Network at 5:45.

