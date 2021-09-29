Bulls Remain Undefeated in Final Stretch with 4-1 Win over Tides

September 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Bulls second baseman Esteban Quiroz drove in two runs with a first-inning single, while shortstop Vidal Brujan bashed a home run and drove in two runs as Durham won their sixth consecutive contest to start the Triple-A Final Stretch in a 4-1 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday evening at Harbor Park.

The win triumph ups the Bulls' record to 6-0 in the Triple-A Final Stretch postseason with four games remaining, and are the only undefeated team left in the tournament. The Triple-A Final Stretch features all 30 Triple-A clubs playing a pair of five-game series. The club with the best winning percentage over that period will be declared Triple-A Final Stretch Champion. Should two teams tie for the best winning percentage in that span, the squad with the best regular season win percentage would be declared the victor.

Durham started the scoring in the opening frame when Quiroz clubbed a two-run single to right. That two-run advantage remained until the fifth when Norfolk got a run back to make it a one-run ballgame. The Bulls, however, extended their lead to 3-1 when RF Ryan Boldt dashed home on a fielder's choice in the seventh. Brujan's blast in the ninth would cap Durham's scoring at 4-1.

Bulls southpaw Brian Moran (1.0 IP, BB, K) earned the victory, while Colby White (1.0 IP, 2 H, K) notched the save as seven Durham hurlers combined to yield just five hits. Tides righty Ofelky Peralta (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) suffered the defeat.

With the win, Durham has now won each of their last eight games overall, including 13 of their most recent 14 contests. The Bulls have also posted an overall record of 83-43 this year, their highest tally above the .500 mark in 2021.

Durham continues their season-concluding five-game road series in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05pm. RHP Tommy Romero is expected to the rubber for the Bulls and be opposed by Tides LHP Kevin Smith.

The Bulls begin their 2022 campaign on the road in Nashville on Tuesday, April 5 before returning to the DBAP for a five-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp starting on Tuesday, April 12. For more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.